Milwaukee state Sen. Chris Larson, outraged by the state Public Service Commission's sanctioning of a huge rate increase by WE Energies earlier this week, brought up an argument that I hadn't heard for the past several years.
Why, he wondered, do we continue to allow massive privately owned and monopolistic power companies to continue gouging the public?
"It's easy to criticize a private utility for enriching shareholders on the backs of poor and middle-income families, and that criticism is certainly warranted," he said.
"But it raises the question of why we allow a for-profit company to have an energy monopoly over one-third of our state's population in the first place.
"Cooperative and municipally owned utilities provide far better bang for the buck across the country," he added. "If WE Energies can't get their act together, perhaps Milwaukee and other municipalities should take their business elsewhere."
Indeed, thanks to pioneering Wisconsin progressives who were leery of vesting enormous control in private monopolies and allowing them to enjoy big guaranteed profits, many Wisconsin communities formed their own gas and electric companies.
There are still 81 municipally owned utilities in the state serving more than 300,000 customers. They're owned by the citizens of New Glarus to the residents of Manitowoc, from Tommy Thompson's hometown of Elroy to the upstate community of Spooner.
All belong to a statewide consortium known as Municipal Electric Utilities of Wisconsin, which helps coordinate the power production and administration of the locally owned nonprofits.
And because they are nonprofits, any surplus in earnings goes back to the municipality to use as it sees fit — an addition to the local park, a street extension, perhaps modernization of the village hall. Private utilities always argue that the municipals don't pay taxes as they must do. But the payments back to the local governments often cover what taxes would have been gained from a private firm.
More importantly, the local utilities provide reliable service, and rates to customers are in line with, or often lower than, what the monopolies enjoy.
There was a concerted effort back in 1944 to take steps to have the city of Madison buy Madison Gas & Electric and convert it to public ownership. The Capital Times was one of the major proponents of the move, pointing out that outside investors in MGE were raking in more than $1 million dollars in dividends when that money could instead be used to benefit the city's residents.
A referendum to have the city bid on buying the utility was soundly defeated, however, in the face of a campaign that contended the move would have amounted to outright socialism.
But as Larson argued, if the PSC allows huge for-profit firms like WE Energies to set rates that unfairly target homeowners and other small users over corporations, as this most recent ruling did, don't be surprised if there's a resurgence in power owned by the people.