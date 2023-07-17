She's not my favorite politician, but former Rep. Liz Cheney, the conservative Republican who is a bona fide Darth Vader to the Trump cult, hit the nail on the head last month while speaking at a New York city event exploring the future of our two-party system.
“What we’ve done in our politics is create a situation where we’re electing idiots,” she told the forum, whose moderator was wondering if she might run for president as a third-party candidate.
Cheney said she didn't know, but her number-one goal is to make sure that Donald Trump never becomes U.S. president again.
“You know, because of the situation that we’re in,” Cheney continued, “where we have a major-party candidate who’s trying to unravel our democracy — and I don’t say that lightly — we have to think about, all right, what kinds of alliances are necessary to defeat him, and those are the alliances we’ve got to build across party lines.”
She was emphatic that if running as a third-party candidate would help Trump, then forget about it.
I was struck by her bluntness, which was on display during the Jan. 6 hearings that she co-chaired, and for which she wound up sacrificing her Wyoming congressional seat after the MAGA crowd primaried her with a Trump zealot last fall.
But she's right, of course, we do tend to elect idiots. None more so than our own U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, and we've sent him back to Washington in three separate elections. I was reminded of Johnson's claim a few weeks ago that the climate crisis could actually benefit his constituents in Wisconsin.
Johnson is one of a few remaining Republican members of Congress who aren't convinced that there's a climate crisis in the first place. If it weren't for global warming, he contended, Wisconsin would still be covered by a glacier. If temperatures keep rising, Wisconsin and other northern states would see fewer people dying from the cold, he said.
This probably doesn't provide much solace to the people in the Southwest who are setting new heat records virtually every day. Some 72 people have perished in Texas, Arizona and other states during the past couple of weeks. Last year, deaths in Maricopa County, Arizona, where Phoenix is located, totaled 475 alone.
Perhaps these roasting souls could just move to Wisconsin to save themselves. Only 50 Wisconsinites perish to the cold over an average winter.
Johnson isn't alone among the idiots who somehow find a way to get themselves elected. We've got an abundance of state legislators who in the 21st century believe contraception should be outlawed, and others who still insist that trickle-down economics works by giving the rich big tax breaks that will somehow wind up in poor people's paychecks. No amount of proof that the idea is a failure will change their minds.
But I'm far from being alone in my assessment of Ron Johnson.
It was late-night television host Stephen Colbert, after all, who declared our Wisconsin senator "the dumbest person to ever sit in the United States Senate."
He awarded that distinction after Johnson claimed to have no idea who delivered an envelope to his office to give to Vice President Mike Pence for the counting of the Electoral College votes on Jan. 6. It contained the names of the fake Trump electors from Wisconsin.
“You know those announcements in the airport when they say, ‘Do not carry onto the flight a package for someone you don’t know’? I’ve always wondered who those announcements are for,” Colbert said. “Turns out it’s Ron Johnson.”