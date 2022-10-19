Several months ago, a reader sent me a note that I saved because it says so much about the relentless attacks on voting rights.
She had just read about the state Supreme Court's declaration that voting drop boxes are illegal.
"Why doesn't every human being in this country understand that this is precisely to limit who votes?" she asked. "And why aren't we all enraged?"
"I mean, in a free country, to take away the franchise is so, so sad," she added. "How can that be tolerable?"
Good question. But we are witnessing a brutal attack on our traditional system of free elections, the bedrock of what has guided the United States through its 246 years as the beacon of government of, by and for the people.
The pity is that those who have a special interest in finding ways to disenfranchise citizens who are apt to vote the "wrong way" are using the false claims of election fraud and the barrage of bogus investigations as an excuse to demand voting changes and restrictions.
Nowhere is the attack on free elections any greater than right here in Wisconsin. The truth is that there has been nothing wrong with the way this state has conducted elections throughout its statehood. In fact, our elections have long been considered to be among the best-run in the country.
Madison City Attorney Michael Haas, who once headed the Wisconsin Elections Commission, last year explained in a speech to the State Bar why the state's elections are free of fraud. It's your neighbors who are conducting elections, not a bunch of shady characters invented by the fraud crackpots.
"They have a monumental job, and they do it as a small part of their life, in the spotlight and with election observers watching their every move," he told the audience.
The state has 72 county clerks and 1,850 municipal clerks who are involved in elections. Many of the local clerks are part-timers. They run elections in the smallest towns while full-time clerks tend to the largest cities.
That decentralization serves as a barrier to organized voter fraud because of the number of sworn election officials who would need to be involved in a conspiracy.
"I know what voter fraud does and doesn’t look like in Wisconsin, because part of my job for 12 years was to search for it,” the city attorney added. “Elections are more secure and accurate than ever before."
The Wisconsin Supreme Court decision in July banning drop boxes received national headlines. It was another of a long line of voter restrictions that has transformed Wisconsin over the years from one of the easier states in which to vote to one of the hardest.
According to a study by the Election Law Journal, Wisconsin became the fourth-hardest state in which to vote in 2022.
Yes, there were some tweaks to the traditional procedures in 2020 for one extremely important reason: an unprecedented pandemic that required election officials to enact measures like ballot drop boxes and temporary nursing home procedures to minimize the chances of voters being exposed to the deadly coronavirus.
But again, those commonsense health safety measures became convenient fodder for the liars, prompting conservative legislators to introduce bills to restrict voting and opening the door to right-wing nonprofits like the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty and the Chicago-based Thomas More Society to unleash unrelenting legal attacks on state elections.
The state Supreme Court's ruling in one of the many suits filed by WILL inexplicably declared that citizens voting absentee had to personally deliver their ballots either to an election clerk or a U.S. mailbox, allowing no exemptions, even for people with severe disabilities. A federal judge intervened in that nonsensical declaration by the ruling's author, right-wing Justice Rebecca Bradley, a few days later.
Then, a Waukesha County judge sided with the Republican Party to bar local clerks from fixing even minor errors or omissions — such as a missing ZIP code — on absentee ballot envelopes, placing another hurdle in the way of voting.
Meanwhile, the right-wing Catholic Thomas More Society has been casting about, declaring — again without any proof — that the state's voter registration files have thousands of names of people who aren't eligible to vote. As Wisconsin Watch reported earlier this month, the society's efforts have not only spread misleading information but have placed a considerable burden on election clerks around the state.
The society, it should be remembered was also key in former Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman's bogus million-dollar investigation of the state's 2020 presidential election.
Marquette University associate professor of political science Philip Rocco observed that we are witnessing an attack on voting systems across the country, and it's been particularly evident in Wisconsin. It all produces “an atmosphere of procedural chaos going into Election Day,” he commented.
All of which leads me to another letter I received, this one from Steve Anderson, a retired Eau Claire educator.
"My wife and I are now in our 80s and have been working at the polling for several years to make sure all who wish to can vote freely — and for the first time we are fearful — not as much for our safety, but for the safety of our fragile democracy!"
That sums up what this shameful and baseless attack on American elections has created.