James Madison, the author of the first 10 amendments to the U.S. Constitution, known collectively as the Bill of Rights, argued they were necessary to protect Americans from the "tyranny of the majority."
The other founders agreed and consequently we have everything from freedom of the press to a defendant's right to a jury trial firmly imbedded in our nation's fundamental law, offering protection to those who might hold contrarian views in a country that values individual choices.
Government cannot prescribe what belief a citizen must hold or not hold, for that matter, or conduct unreasonable searches or enact cruel or unusual punishments. Although the wording of one of them, the Second Amendment, has long been in dispute, the Supreme Court years ago decided on a 5-4 vote that citizens also have a right to bear arms, regardless of what the majority may feel.
In this era of extreme polarization there is growing concern that a new danger is evolving — not the so-called tyranny of the majority that the Bill of Rights addresses, but that of the new tyranny of the minority.
This relatively new political trend has manifested itself not at the federal level but in state legislatures where extreme gerrymandering, tinkering with voting systems and blatantly changing the rules have essentially made legislators immune to popular public opinion.
The Washington Post's deputy opinion editor Karen Tumulty used the example of Kansas to make the point that minority views are frequently being imposed on those obviously in the majority.
Kansas turned a lot of heads last year when the deep red state voted overwhelmingly against removing the right to an abortion from its constitution.
"But if Kansans signaled that they wanted a more moderate course on social issues," she wrote, "that message apparently didn’t get across to the state legislature, which has been churning out hard-right measures as fast as it can."
Those measures include everything from threatening doctors with a felony for certain abortion procedures to adding NRA firearms education to the state's K-12 schools. The state's Democratic governor, Laura Kelly, has vetoed them all, but Kansas is one of 28 states to have a veto-proof Legislature. Republicans there hold two-thirds majorities in both houses and are easily capable of overturning any vetoes.
Kansas is one of 28 states where the legislature has a veto-proof majority, and consequently majority lawmakers do pretty much whatever they please. All but nine of those 28 “supermajority” states are in Republican control, Tumulty pointed out.
Wisconsin is now perilously close to becoming the 20th state to have a "supermajority" GOP Legislature. The win on April 4 by former state Rep. Dan Knodl, a leading election denier, in the state's 8th Senate District, secured a Republican supermajority in the Senate. The party is only three seats shy of that same magic number in the Assembly, where it controls 64 of the 99 seats.
If the legislative districts remain extremely gerrymandered for the 2024 elections, which is a distinct possibility despite the coming change in the state Supreme Court, the party could well pull that off, making Gov. Tony Evers powerless to block Republican measures during the last two years of his term.
The two-thirds majority in the Senate alone presents some peril to Evers. Knodl himself remarked during his campaign that he would consider impeaching certain officials if necessary. That requires only a majority vote in the Assembly coupled with the Senate GOP's two-thirds power. That would amount to an audacious arrogance of power, but it's a possibility nevertheless.
The New York Times' Jamelle Bouie noted in a recent column that the Republican Party’s hostility to popular government is most apparent on issues where the majority stands sharply opposed to conservative orthodoxy.
"Rather than try to persuade voters or compromise on legislation, much of the Republican Party has made a conscious decision to insulate itself as much as possible from voters and popular discontent," he added.
Hence, Republicans resort to efforts to limit voting and enact extreme gerrymandering to make it virtually impossible for the opposition to win legislative elections.
And if that's not enough, some of the supermajority states are working to make it extremely difficult for voters in states like Kansas to pass what amounted to a pro-abortion referendum question. Many — Ohio, Florida and Missouri are examples — are busy working on changing the law so that passage of voter initiated referendums would require from 60% to two-thirds majority.
"They are thinking about the best way to keep voters from stopping their efforts to ban abortion (or to legalize marijuana or to give health insurance to working people), as if all power belongs to them and not, say, the people," Bouie commented.
Because we have no mechanism for the people to initiate referendum questions, Wisconsin doesn't fall into this category.
But unfortunately, the GOP has already done enough.