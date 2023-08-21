Ever since Wisconsin Republican politicians gained complete control of the state Legislature through cleverly gerrymandered redistricting, they've flexed their muscles to make it more difficult for the state's cities to govern themselves.
The party that once beat its chest proclaiming that government closest to the people is the best government has seen fit to usurp local governments' decision-making and claim it for themselves — actions that could be in violation of Wisconsin's constitutional guarantee of home rule.
Hence, you have the anomaly of legislators from silk-stocking suburbs making local decisions for the city of Milwaukee and oafs like Rochester's Robin Vos and rural Whitewater's Steven Nass telling the Madison City Council what it can or can't do.
When the regrettable Scott Walker was governor, it was easy for the legislative GOP to pass laws telling Milwaukee that it couldn't enact a citywide sick leave policy, that Madison couldn't have its own minimum wage.
The GOP-dominated Legislature has seen fit to impose levy limits on municipal governments and school districts, taking away their ability to regulate their own property taxes. It has prohibited municipalities from enacting or enforcing their own local residency ordinances, limited local control over landlords, prohibited municipalities from enacting local development moratoriums, limited municipal authority over siting of cell towers and limited local control over transportation network companies like Uber.
So when Madison, for instance, wanted to enact an ordinance protecting local cab companies from unfair competition, it was prohibited from doing so. A representative from Lake Geneva led the opposition to Madison's plans.
The most recent attack on home rule was the Legislature's insistence that if it was going to give Milwaukee permission to enact a 2% city sales tax in a new shared revenue law, it would be restricted on how it uses that revenue, local priorities notwithstanding.
In order to give the state's largest city the sales tax to prevent its bankruptcy, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers signed off even though he opposed provisions that prevent the city from funding any street car extension or using some of the revenue for diversity, equity and inclusion programs plus requiring that funds be allocated to return resource officers to its city schools — all decisions that should be in the realm of locally elected officials.
The shared revenue law also prevents municipalities from holding advisory referendums on so-called "hot button" issues like abortion or reapportionment, an outrageous attack on the people's right to make their voices heard on major issues.
Local governments shouldn't be meddling in affairs out of their jurisdiction, Assembly Speaker Vos alibied.
But it's quite OK, according to the actions of Vos and his henchmen, for the state to meddle in the affairs of the governments closest to the people.