It's well past time that Wisconsin's Republican leaders made up their minds.
Instead they keep playing political games, doing their best to disrupt governing, seldom offering solutions, always promoting the negative.
Primary case in point is their relentless attacks on the Wisconsin Elections Commission. Aside from the bogus claims that our schools are indoctrinating our kids with "dangerous" theories on racial history, the Elections Commission has become a major cause among the four GOP candidates for governor.
All four — Rebecca Kleefisch, Kevin Nicholson, Tim Michels and Tim Ramthun — either want to abolish the commission or to drastically overhaul it. The heart of their argument is, of course, that the WEC contributed to the state's stolen election at the hands of Joe Biden and can't be trusted.
"It must be abolished," intones Kleefisch, claiming that there's no hope in reforming the six-member body composed of three Republicans and three Democrats.
Nicholson wants to abolish it and move oversight of the state's elections to the secretary of state's office, as does Ramthun. Michels is a bit more nuanced on the issue but insists it needs to be shaken up and the staff replaced by people who want to "fix" our elections and not make the "problem" (whatever that is) worse.
The irony of all this chest beating — all aimed at embracing Donald Trump's lies about a fraudulent election — is that the Elections Commission was the brainchild of none other than the Republicans themselves.
Up until 2016, Wisconsin's elections were overseen by the state's unique Government Accountability Board, a nonpartisan agency under the direction of a board consisting of six retired Wisconsin judges to insulate it from partisan politics.
The GAB had two duties. It was in charge of elections — everything from training volunteer election clerks to organizing the ballots — and it oversaw the state's ethics code, investigating complaints filed against politicians over possible conflicts of interests or campaign finance irregularities.
It was one of a kind and was held up as a model for other states.
But when the GAB's executive director, Kevin Kennedy, approved the agency's cooperation with a John Doe investigation into then Gov. Scott Walker's campaign donations from "dark money" groups, legislative Republicans went berserk.
Led by then Senate Majority Leader (now congressman) Scott Fitzgerald and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, the GOP wanted revenge. I remember a red-faced Vos calling for Kennedy's head at a WisPolitics panel discussion while the controversy was simmering — the audacity of a state agency probing Walker's long suspect campaign contributions being commingled with anonymous special interest money!
So off went the blustery Fitzgerald and the perennially outraged Vos to dismantle what had been carefully constructed in 2008 to address the so-called "caucus scandal" of a few years before. The scandal resulted in convictions of both Democrats and Republicans who raised money by using taxpayer-paid staff and other resources. There was common agreement that the state needed better oversight, and after years of hearings and study, the GAB was born. The vote was 97-2 in the Assembly and 33-0 in the Senate.
It didn't take Walker and the GOP-controlled Legislature long to axe the GAB and replace it with two agencies: the Elections Commission and the Ethics Commission, essentially what had been in place before the GAB was formed. And, it should be noted, candidate Kleefisch was all in favor of dismantling the GAB and forming the Elections Commission, which, as someone who changes her mind about as often as Elon Musk, she now decries.
Indeed, many warned the Republicans they were making a mistake. A panel of three Democratic appointees and three Republicans would result in endless deadlock, they were told. To destroy the GAB over examining campaign contributions was a reckless overreaction, they were told.
But when you control both houses of the Legislature and the governor's office you don't have to listen to anyone.
Now what they created has suddenly become worse than what they destroyed six years ago. And like with the GAB, it's got nothing to do with an agency carrying out its job — like figuring out ways to get people to vote during the height of a pandemic — but everything to do with Republicans not getting their way.
That's their new way of governing: If you have the audacity to not see things our way, we'll destroy you.
It would be nice if they'd make up their minds, though and stop the game playing.