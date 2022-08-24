There was a posting on a neighborhood website I occasionally visit that spoke volumes about the unseen role that so many of our teachers play in society.
"I am a high school teacher and have a student who is in need of a mountain bike," she posted on the site. "He lives with his single mom who broke her ankle and needed surgery. While she heals she cannot work or drive and he is not yet old enough to drive," she continued.
"He has been using a small child's size bike to get groceries, go to summer school, and get to football practice. I have been giving him rides as much as I can but when school starts I will be less able to help. Does anyone have a bike that might help this young man out?"
People on the site quickly responded and let her know where she could get a free bike from one of several nonprofits in town. Many people also offered their own bikes.
That teacher's concern for one of her students isn't that unusual. Whether it's personally purchasing school supplies for a kid who's in need or lending support to a student with personal problems outside of school, our school teachers are often unsung heroes.
Yet, on the cusp of the start of a new school year, I struggle to remember a time when teachers have been so demonized by so much of society. They're criticized for having unions that try to get them decent pay. They're second-guessed by politicians who believe it is their role to look over their shoulders in case they're using the "wrong kind" of history lessons or indoctrinating impressionable young people about sex and race.
They're hauled before school boards to be attacked by book burners, critical race theory conspiracists and the culture war antagonists who rail against wearing masks or taking other precautions during the height of a deadly pandemic. Who cares if the teachers' lives may be in jeopardy?
The pressure on public school boards has become so intense that, as Cap Times' Scott Girard reported in an excellent story earlier this month, board members have become so fed up they're leaving.
So, too, are teachers. In Dane County alone, 12 school districts had roughly 649 teacher, administrative and support staff vacancies at the end of July, only a month before the start of a new school year.
Nationwide, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, roughly 300,000 public school educators and staff left the field between Feb. 2020 and May 2022. And an alarming 55% of educators indicated that they could be leaving their profession or retire early, according to a survey from the National Education Association.
A number of factors are causing this crisis, including low pay and a lack of discipline in classrooms. But the biggest reason is that all too many teachers feel they aren't getting the support they need to succeed in their jobs.
Here in Wisconsin, of course, it didn't help that a Scott Walker-led war on teachers, their health and pension benefits and their unions succeeded in turning a generation of young people away from the profession. He and his colleagues in the state Legislature characterized teachers as "haves" and "hard working" Wisconsin citizens (teachers, of course, weren't hard working) as "have nots." Educators needed to be reined in so that taxes could be lowered.
A few weeks ago I attended a luncheon that included Kaleem Caire, the energetic education trailblazer who has founded and is expanding One City Schools, an experimental charter school that will have more than 500 students at its Monona campus this coming school year.
But Caire, too, is frustrated by the teacher shortages. He's even more frustrated that "the struggles our children, early childhood education centers, and K-12 schools are enduring are not a part of the public’s conversation, and it is not a subject being addressed by our state or federal legislators."
He despairs that are no major initiatives or guidance being provided to schools for how to help students recover from nearly one-and-a-half years of learning loss and the inadequacies of virtual teaching and learning.
He added that there are also no significant efforts and resources being spent to help schools address the worsening teacher shortages and the shortages of other staff like school nurses, guidance counselors, bus drivers, food service workers and athletic coaches.
He pointed to a recent Washington Post story that quoted prominent national educators saying that they had never seen it so bad.
That story quoted Madison's School District Superintendent Carlton Jenkins, who pointed out that teachers are so scarce that superintendents across the country have developed a whisper network to alert each other when educators move between states.
The bottom line is that the future of our country depends on all those young people coming through our schools, and they need qualified teachers to guide them and help them on their way.
A headline in a recent issue of the Nation Magazine proclaimed, "There is something very wrong about a society that scapegoats its teachers."
That says it all.