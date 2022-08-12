I was in Chicago last week watching baseball and reading the many depressing stories about gun violence that plagues that city and so many others like it, not to mention even smaller ones, like our own Madison.
Seems that guns are everywhere. Ridership on Chicago's iconic "El" system is about half of what it was before the pandemic. It isn't that people are afraid of getting the virus from close contact on the trains. They seem more concerned about the shootings that have themselves become an epidemic.
If it isn't the danger posed by thugs and gang members shooting at each other or attempting to relieve citizens of their wallets and cell phones, there's the increasing worry about America's latest scourge: the mass shooter who thinks it's fun spraying bullets from a semi-automatic assault rifle at innocent people going about their daily routines or sitting at their desks in a schoolhouse.
The Chicago Sun-Times this week carried a story about the South Carolina sheriff who has decided to stock AR-15s in six of his county's schools for use in the event of an active shooter.
Spurred by the massacre in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 children and two teachers dead a little over two months ago, school officials and Madison County Sheriff Buddy Harwood said the guns will be locked inside a safe, but will be handy in case a shooter breaks in.
Yes, it's come down to this.
Another story told of how Chicago police are gearing up to protect the thousands of spectators and the marchers who take part in the city's annual "Bud Billiken Parade," which is to take place tomorrow.
“The Bud,” as it's known, is an African-American celebration of music, dance, food and laughter.
"It’s one of the only spaces where we can openly and emphatically praise the historic roots that plant us into the South Side of Chicago," noted a brochure for the event, now in its 93rd year. Parade organizers claim that it is the second largest parade in the United States next to the Rose Bowl.
But it has not escaped law enforcement that a little more than a month ago a shooter in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park mowed down dozens of people watching a Fourth of July parade, killing seven.
Referring to that shooter's assault from a rooftop of a building on the parade route, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said his force will be "really focused" on the rooftops along the Billiken parade route.
The organizers of the parade, sponsored by the Black newspaper The Chicago Defender, added that they have "doubled down" on security along the route.
The stories were just two examples of how our love affair with firearms has transformed American life.
Yet we accept it, declining to do anything about it.