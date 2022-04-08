My two backyard friends, a pair of sandhill cranes, came back to the neighborhood last week.
They like to hang around the retention pond that collects the rain during a heavy downpour and obviously helps provide their meals of seeds, plant tubers, insects and worms that the long-legged birds like to eat.
Mating season is around the corner, evidenced by the sharp sounds the two birds were exchanging a few days ago, loud enough to send other birds scattering and curious neighbors to their windows to see what the commotion was about.
As I watched this pair of birds I couldn't help but think of the seemingly endless campaign to make sandhills yet another target for hunters. Several legislators think this would be a good idea, and the pro-hunting group Hunter Nation is spending considerable time and money lobbying them to make it happen.
It was gubernatorial candidate Rebecca Kleefisch's husband, former state Rep. Joel Kleefisch, who proposed a hunting season on sandhills several years ago, calling them the "rib-eye" of the sky. His campaign mercifully failed.
But the proposal is back again, and despite the fact that the sandhills were only recently removed from the endangered species list and they have difficulty producing offspring, the Wisconsin Conservation Congress earlier this year put the issue back on the front burner.
The International Crane Foundation, headquartered in Baraboo, has done a remarkable job of saving cranes, including sparing the still-endangered whooping crane from extinction. The foundation has been a vocal foe of opening the state to shooting sandhills and has explained why.
"There's really just no way of knowing the level of risk to whooping cranes from a sandhill crane hunting season," said Anne Lacy, the senior manager of North America programs for the foundation. "We just know there is one, and that level of risk is not anything we want to take."
The foundation's concern was verified several weeks ago when Oklahoma hunters shot four whooping cranes out of the sky, apparently believing them to be sandhills.
Next week, the Wisconsin Conservation Congress will hold its annual spring meeting online — find out how to participate here — from 7 p.m., April 11, to 7 p.m. the 14th.
Pointing out that typically only hunters take part in those hearings, the Dane County Humane Society is urging everyone — not just hunters — who use Wisconsin's vast public lands for everything from hiking to bird watching to make their voices heard and vote "no" to the crane hunt.
I think that's a good idea, and a letter or email to your legislator wouldn't hurt either.