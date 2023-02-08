The Bradley Foundation-supported Badger Institute, which bills itself as a "nonpartisan, not-for-profit" free-market supporting creation, is among those leading the charge to do away with Wisconsin's historic progressive income tax and replace it with a one-size-fits-all flat tax.
The former Wisconsin Policy Research Institute, which was its name when it was founded back in 1987 by Bradley's president, Michael Joyce, and whose board consisted of many prominent Wisconsin Republicans, has been anything but "nonpartisan" in recent years. It has championed everything from Donald Trump's tax cuts to deploring any increase in the state's $7.25 per hour minimum wage. Free markets, you know.
And its staffers are regulars on right-wing talk radio shows in Milwaukee and Madison, spouting their ideas about taxes and working people's wages.
A few days ago, the Badger Institute's president, Mike Nichols, a former Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reporter and columnist, posted a commentary on the institute's website while on a visit to Florida. After remarking on the number of people wearing Badger apparel while romping in the sun around Naples, he wrote:
"Many of the folks proudly wearing the cardinal and white are Wisconsin transplants who are now sunburnt Florida residents. They were lured south, many of them, for short stints by the sun and the surf, but stayed for the taxes — or, actually, the lack thereof.
"Just one year of IRS data for folks who lived in Wisconsin in 2018 but were residents of Florida in 2019 tells the tale.
"According to the IRS, 7,684 people (included on 4,307 returns) migrated from Wisconsin to Florida in that period. These were well-to-do Wisconsinites with average incomes of well over $100,000 per year and a total aggregate adjusted gross income of $530 million."
He went on to quote Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce's Scott Manley, the guy who believes corporations shouldn't have to pay taxes at all, that economic opportunity (read no income taxes) are the real reason people go to Florida, not to frolic in the sun.
The premise is that if only Wisconsin would have such a deal, people would flock here, too.
“If we can reduce and flatten our tax structure here and provide that economic opportunity for people, I think that it logically follows that we will see a significant influx of people voting with their feet and coming to live and work in our state, which has the dual benefit of solving our workforce shortage” Manley maintained.
That's the kind of thinking that's behind the campaign to use the state's record-setting budget surplus as an incentive to dismantle our income tax system and replace it with a 3.25% flat rate on all incomes.
Those earning more than $374,600 a year would pay that 3.25% instead of the current 7.65%. Those in the lowest bracket would see their tax rate reduced from 3.54% to 3.25%. As Senate Democratic Leader Melissa Agard pointed out, anyone making over $1 million a year would see an average annual state tax reduction of $112,167. Taxpayers at the bottom would get a tax cut of a few bucks at most.
But lower taxes for the wealthy has been part and parcel of the GOP philosophy for decades. It hasn't worked and, in fact, has exacerbated the yawning gap between the rich and poor.
Since 1973, for instance, the wealth of the top 1% in the state tripled, compared to an 18% increase in the past 45 years for everyone else, according to the Wisconsin Budget Project.
This latest push for a flat tax — or even, like Florida, no income tax at all — will only serve to widen further the income gap.
What Nichols and his cohort ignore is that while Florida has no income tax, it has state and local sales taxes that average 7%. Its revenue is boosted by the simple fact that tourists in Florida spend $96.5 billion each year. Tourists spend about $22.2 billion annually in Wisconsin, where the sales tax is 5.5%.
Rather than drastically cut the most progressive tax of all to fund our governments, perhaps we ought to be doing more to give tax relief to working people who might just come to Wisconsin and fill those open jobs that go wanting.
Numerous studies have shown that wages and benefits paid by employers, good schools and adequate governmental services are a huge draw when considering where to work and live.
It takes taxes and enlightened employers to make that happen.
Those who want to "escape" to Florida, its bad schools, regressive government and perennial climate disasters to avoid paying an income tax that benefits all, I say good riddance.