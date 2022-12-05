This is the time of the year to remind folks to consider our local merchants while shopping for the holidays.
No one says it better than Tim Metcalfe, co-owner of longtime local grocery store Metcalfe's, on Dane Buy Local's own website:
“Why is supporting local so important?” he says. “The next time you buy a local product, or support a local business, you’re not just keeping the local economy strong, you’re putting people to work feeding their passion. But in the long run, you’re really making people’s dreams come true!”
The many benefits of spending your shopping dollars at locally owned businesses are many, not the least of which is that each dollar you spend at an independent business returns three times more money to the local economy than one spent at a chain owned by some far-off corporation.
I always like to point out that it's the local merchants who not only help to increase a community's tax base but are stalwart supporters of community activities, everything from sponsoring local youth sports teams to chipping in for school activities that can always use a little help. They're the go-to guys for school plays, scholarships and other needs that seldom get addressed in big company boardrooms.
The Dane Buy Local organization has grown to more than 600 merchant members, everything from floral shops to chocolatiers, from mattress makers to carpet stores, from diamond merchants to music shops.
And if like me you have trouble making up your mind what gift to buy, you can always purchase a gift card that can be used at dozens of local shops. All the information on gift cards plus a complete listing of local businesses and where they're located are available at danebuylocal.com.
You can do both yourself and a local merchant a favor by patronizing a local business that's in all likelihood owned by a neighbor.