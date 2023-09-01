The comedians Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy were American favorites their bungling antics, leaving movie and TV audiences bursting with laughter for decades.
I can still see the incredulous Hardy admonishing his sidekick Laurel — “This is another fine mess you've gotten us into Stanley” — after his bumbling partner pulled yet another halfwitted stunt that got them into trouble.
It occurred to me this week that Laurel and Hardy's travails could serve as a metaphor for the machinations surrounding the state Legislature that gerrymandering has saddled us with. Only Laurel and Hardy were funny; these guys are far from it.
The messes have accumulated since the 2010 elections, when the GOP scored a decisive victory to take control of government, and then the following year cleverly engineered a redistricting to make sure they would stay in control no matter how closely the state was divided between the two political parties.
Meanwhile, Stan Laurel might have done a more credible job negotiating a deal with Foxconn, and Hardy likely wouldn't have plunged the financing of the UW System into disarray just to show pointy-headed administrators who's really the boss. And our two comedians would have never come up with an idea to appoint an equally bumbling election denier to spend a million-plus on a phony election investigation.
But the epitome of foolish lawmaking is playing out right now over the fate of Meagan Wolfe, the Wisconsin Elections Commission administrator. Vindicative Republican legislators want to fire her — apparently just because. They blame her for overseeing a completely safe and fraud-free election, but, of course, being Trump toadies they still believe it was all rigged.
Thanks to the Laurel and Hardy of Wisconsin politics, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and his former soulmate Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, the Wisconsin Elections Commission is a six-person body — three Dems, three Republicans. So in this age of polarized politics, nothing gets done.
That's the brilliant plan that the two legislative leaders came up with in 2015 to replace the nationally regarded Government Accountability Board.
So now the six-person commission is a real mess. In a political maneuver aimed at preventing the GOP from firing Wolfe, the Dems last month wouldn't give the Republicans the fourth vote needed to reappoint her, which in turn would have given the salivating GOP legislators to opportunity to fire her. Consequently, she still is serving as the administrator, and Democratic Attorney General Josh Kahl says that's perfectly legal, even as a GOP committee disagrees.
Sound complicated? Of course it is. And also, of course, it is anathema to good government.
Our Laurel and Hardy boys, Vos and Fitzgerald, had ample warning during their fit of rage that this would be the result when they corralled the Republican troops to demolish the GAB, lock, stock and barrel.
Vos and Fitzgerald were furious over the GAB's audacity to investigate dark money contributions that Scott Walker finagled through a network of shady campaign fronts. So they got even.
And so we now have another fine mess thanks to a couple of politicians who could easily double as comedians.
Pity is, we taxpayers have to foot the bill for this mess. Laurel and Hardy's comedy was much cheaper.