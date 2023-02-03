We're only a few hours beyond Groundhog Day, and our local groundhog, Jimmy, thinks winter will be around for a few more weeks. But nevertheless it's February, and you know what that means: Baseball is just around the corner.
A sure sign of that is the Dugout Club's annual baseball banquet, held earlier this week with a sold-out crowd at the Marriott Hotel in Middleton. It's always a warm spot in the midst of a Madison winter.
On hand were three Milwaukee Brewers representatives, including radio and TV announcer Jeff Levering, to tell us how the Brew Crew will be in the running for the 2023 playoffs after last year's disappointing finish.
The Dugout Club is a group of about a dozen local baseball fanatics who started all this more than 40 years ago as a booster club for what was then the UW-Madison Big Ten baseball team. The club cherishes its link with the Brewers, but it's local baseball that commands its sweet spot.
Through the years, the annual banquet has raised nearly a half-million dollars, which has gone to support area high school and amateur baseball programs, plus provide support for UW club baseball and MATC and Edgewood College teams.
This year club President Tom Bennett announced that the UW Badgers women's softball team will be added to the support list. Its coach, Yvette Healy, stole the show's program with a rousing description of her team, including highlights from last season.
As always, the club honored two people who have gone above the call of duty in supporting and promoting the game. Its Favorite Son Award went to retiring Sun Prairie High School (now East) baseball coach Rob Hamilton.
Poynette baseball icon Davey Tomlinson, who is still playing for the city's Home Talent team at the age of 56 — catching, no less — received the annual Gus Burwell Distinguished Service Award, named in honor of the late local baseball great who was instrumental in founding the Dugout Club and chaired its annual banquet for 20 years. The 2022 season marked Tomlinson's 40th year of playing, and he's still hitting .300. He was 16 when he first joined the team.
Since Gus's death in 2004, his son Chris has bestowed the award on some of the area's most prominent baseball figures.
And as usual at the banquet, a lot of the pre-dinner chatter among the 400-plus guests centered on why the University of Wisconsin-Madison continues to be the only Big Ten school without a baseball team. Frankly, it's a bit embarrassing.
The UW dropped the sport in 1991. Pat Richter, who was a Badger baseball star himself in the early '60s, was the athletic director who made the painful decision. He had inherited an athletic budget that was $2 million in the hole and a Title IX complaint over the disparity between men's and women's scholarships hanging over his head.
But as many have noted, that was 30 years ago, and today's athletic department is far from broke, with millions more coming from even bigger TV deals now that two California teams have joined the Big Ten.
To claim there's not enough money to support a varsity baseball team — like 13 other Big Ten schools do — is dishonest on its face.
It takes an organization like the Dugout Club to keep the flame alive. And now that it's February, it's less than two weeks before pitchers and catchers report to get ready for 2023.