Last week's incredible New York Times' two-part series examining what makes Fox News' Tucker Carlson tick was a reminder that the country has been down this road before.
It seems that every few decades some charlatan captures the favor of a sizable chunk of the population and leads them to demonize the other sizable chunk that rightfully resists the demagoguery.
Back in the 1930s, a Catholic priest by the name of Charles E. Coughlin was the first to take advantage of the then-new medium known as radio, broadcasting a weekly service that was picked up by CBS radio and grew into an audience once estimated at 30 million Americans.
Initially a backer of Franklin D. Roosevelt, Coughlin became increasingly critical of the president and soon was launching a weekly tirade of anti-Semitic themes. By the late 1930s the priest's rhetoric became increasingly filled with attacks on Jews, and by the summer of 1938 he published a version of what was known as "The Protocols of the Elders of Zion."
National Public Radio characterized it as a virulently anti-Semitic piece of propaganda that had originated in Russia at the turn of the century. The "Protocols" accused Jews of planning to seize control of the world, accusations that horrified America's Jewish leaders, especially as Hitler was rising to power in Germany.
But because he presented himself as a champion of the poor, a foe of big business and a critic of federal indifference in the face of widespread economic distress, Coughlin spoke to the hopes and fears of lower-middle-class Americans throughout the country.
Years later, NPR reported that a supporter remembered the excitement of attending one of the priest's rallies: "When he spoke it was a thrill like Hitler. And the magnetism was uncanny. It was so intoxicating, there's no use saying what he talked about."
Perhaps Coughlin's most outrageous claim was broadcast following the infamous "Kristallnacht" attack on Jews in German-controlled territory in November of 1938. He began his program by asking, "Why is there persecution in Germany today?" He went on to explain: "Jewish persecution only followed after Christians first were persecuted."
When a New York radio station refused to broadcast Coughlin's next program, many commentators complained that America wasn't being allowed to hear the truth.
World War II and the revelation of Hitler's atrocities effectively curtailed the priest's popularity, but it was only about 20 years later that another demagogue burst on the scene — Wisconsin's own Joe McCarthy — again capturing the imagination and indignation of countless Americans.
This time it wasn't Jews, but Communists — or so-called Communists. They had infiltrated the government, were busy spreading propaganda in the movies and were even in key positions in the military. Soon Americans became afraid to speak out, afraid that they'd be labeled a "red" and fired from their jobs or tossed out of a university.
Once again, countless lives were ruined by a man who spread lies, but curried favor from Americans willing to believe the worst, even when there was no evidence.
Years later demagogues like Pat Buchanan, another Jew baiter and a skeptic of the Holocaust, commanded attention and drew significant support.
But the demagogues of the past pale when compared to Tucker Carlson, who is, as the Times puts it, "stoking white fear to conquer cable news."
"He has become the pre-eminent champion of Americans who feel most threatened by the rising power of Black and brown citizens," the paper noted while tracing how Carlson has become the most-watched face on cable TV.
“Mr. Carlson has become the most visible and voluble defender of those who violently stormed the U.S. Capitol to keep Donald J. Trump in office, playing down the presence of white nationalists in the crowd and claiming the attack ‘barely rates as a footnote,’” the report noted.
It goes on: "In February, as Western pundits and politicians lined up to condemn the Russian president, Vladimir V. Putin, for his impending invasion of Ukraine, Mr. Carlson invited his viewers to shift focus back to the true enemy at home. 'Why do I hate Putin so much? Has Putin ever called me a racist?' Mr. Carlson asked. 'Has he threatened to get me fired for disagreeing with him?'”
The Times noted that Carlson was roundly labeled an apologist and Putin cheerleader, only to press ahead with segments that parroted Russian talking points and promoted Kremlin propaganda about purported Ukrainian bioweapons labs.
Did that hurt him? No. His viewership actually expanded. The report concluded that Carlson has actually become the leader of Trumpism without Donald Trump, suggesting that Carlson has become the ex-president's successor.
But here's the good news.
Through the days of Coughlin, McCarthy and all the others, Americans eventually came to see them as dangerous and irresponsible, as threats to democracy — not to mention a danger to the lives of the many innocent people that they continually targeted or, in Carlson's case, are still targeting today.
My prediction is that Tucker Carlson and his many political defenders will become relics of the past, just like their shameless and irresponsible predecessors.
Every few decades, it seems, we have to flush the toilet.