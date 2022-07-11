What has gone largely unnoticed as the House hearings on the Jan. 6 insurrection continue is the revelation of how Donald Trump and his entourage have fleeced their own loyal supporters out of roughly $250 million.
Or, as Rolling Stone quoted committee member Rep. Zoe Lofgren of California, “Not only was there the Big Lie, there was the Big Ripoff.”
The congresswoman made the remark while laying out how the Trump campaign scammed money from supporters over the false claims of election fraud.
During the second hearing last month an investigator for the committee said in a taped interview that $250 million was raised off the election lies from Trump supporters following the 2020 election, including $150 million in the first week.
But, the investigator reported, most of the money went to groups supporting Trump, not to fund court battles, as had been advertised. Most of the money went to the so-called Save America PAC, the major Trump-supporting political action committee.
It now turns out that raising that money to supposedly fund court challenges to the election isn't the only way the Trump machine has figured out how to keep the cash flowing. His latest money maker is making political speeches to his fans.
Unlike the campaign rallies, which of course were free to attend, the new speeches bring in millions from his fans who are willing to throw in a few bucks to hear them.
According to the Washington Post, the proceeds from these speeches benefit Trump personally as part of a multimillion dollar deal to speak at the events.
The paper described the “American Freedom Tour” as the work of a longtime motivational-speaker promoter with a trail of bankruptcy filings and business disputes across the country. A Trump adviser said very little vetting was done on the organizers.
Mark K. Updegrove, president of the LBJ Foundation and author of “Second Acts: Presidential Lives And Legacies After The White House,” told the Post: “Paid presidential speeches are nothing new. It’s nice work if you can get it. The difference here is Trump is doing this under the guise of a political rally. There might be a little deception there.”
The Post story said that attendees pay a variety of prices. Many get tickets for $55 per pair for general admission. At the front, closest to the doors guarded by Secret Service agents, those who sit in a “presidential” tier shell out $3,995 each. Other VIP tickets go for $800.
The paper interviewed one of the VIP ticket holders who said that she wasn’t clear on where the money was going — nor did she care.
“I really wanted to do my part in contributing to where he can keep doing what he’s doing, traveling around,” she said. “I know he probably doesn’t need financial help by any means, but just to do my part in supporting him because I believe in what he’s doing.”
It all proves once again what another great showman of a different era and a different circus, P.T. Barnum, proclaimed.
"There's a sucker born every minute."