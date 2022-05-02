Some quick takes on last week's news.
On the local front, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway made a not-too-brilliant proposal last week to replace some of the flower beds in Madison street median strips with artfully colored concrete.
Look, our streetscapes look dull and dreary during too many months of the year as it is. Blooming flowers are a refreshing sight during late spring to early fall and add to the beauty that is Madison during summer, not to mention our emotional comfort.
The mayor suggests that replacing some of the beds with grass, turf or stamped concrete would save about $80,000 in maintenance costs.
I suggest that $80,000 is a pittance to pay to help keep our city even more beautiful.
It'll be interesting to see if the latest entrant into the Republican primary for governor, multimillionaire Tim Michels, can make his claim to be an "outsider" stick in his bid to beat Rebecca Kleefisch, Kevin Nicholson and Tim Ramthun.
Michels' opening advertising salvo was pretty predictable, incorporating the usual right-wing dog whistles that suggest those on unemployment are lazy and that government is under control of the "radical left," an interesting claim since the Republicans he's supported with huge campaign contributions have a lock-step hold on the Legislature.
"Outsider" Michels, who ran for the U.S. Senate against Russ Feingold back in 2004, has a long record backing GOP "insiders" in state government.
Another thing that belies his outsider claim is his pronouncement that he agrees with the three other gubernatorial hopefuls that Donald Trump should still be president, and that if he was, the "swamp" would have been drained by now.
You can always count on Glenn Grothman, Wisconsin's Sixth District congressman, for astute observations on the critical issues facing the country.
Last week, Republican Grothman declared that it is time to quit "obsessing" over the Jan. 6 insurrection.
Emerging from a Republican caucus meeting where House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy "explained" himself — to a standing ovation no less — after being caught lying about his statements following the attack on the Capitol, Grothman admonished reporters that they're the only ones who care about Jan. 6.
"It's history," Grothman insisted, implying that it's time to forget about it.
Leave it to Glenn to just move on from an attempted coup to destroy American democracy. It sure is wonderful that we're represented by such thoughtful politicians.
Something to consider while you're watching the dollars whirring on the gas pump while you're filling the tank: The watchdog group Accountable.US reported that compensation for big oil chief executives rose by nearly $45 million in 2021 over 2020.
“Americans will not soon forget that when they were struggling to fill their tanks, oil and gas companies made billions in record profits and decided to give that money to wealthy industry executives and shareholders rather than help consumers by stabilizing gas prices,” said Accountable.US President Kyle Herrig.
“It’s time for Big Oil to stop lying about the Biden administration’s energy policies and quit using inflation and the crisis in Ukraine to cash in and line their pockets at our expense,” Herrig added.
The profits and higher CEO pay don't account for price jumps of nearly a dollar a gallon, but they do make it clear that the oil industry isn't going to allow this current crisis to go wasted.