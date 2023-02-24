You've read all the well-deserved tributes to Tony Earl the that have flooded the state since his death was announced Thursday.
Tony, a legislator, cabinet secretary and governor, was the epitome of what a politician ought to be. Oh, he had his deep-seated opinions, but he always showed respect for the opinions of others. Much more, you could always trust his word, as former Gov. Tommy Thompson, Tony's political opposite, always pointed out. Too bad we have such few of that kind of politician today.
But I want to remember him for something much more personal: Tony Earl the baseball fan.
A native of Michigan's upper peninsula, Tony was a dyed-in-the-wool Detroit Tigers' fan, and he never let me, a Chicago Cubs' fan, forget the 1945 World Series that we remembered from our days as kids.
That's when the Tigers beat the Cubs, 4 games to 3, the last time the Cubs had been to the Series until they mercifully snapped their championship drought in 2016. Hall of Famer Hank Greenburg was the Tiger star that series. Hall of Famer Hack Wilson didn't have a good series for the Cubs.
The former governor was no neophyte fan. He knew baseball inside and out, loved the game's nuances and marveled at the players who excelled in its play.
For several years, Tony would join me and several friends for an annual outing at Wrigley Field. There were no American League Tigers there, of course, but he still would wear his Tigers' cap. He did, though, force himself to cheer for the Cubs. The important thing for him was to be at a baseball game.
One year I mistakenly took his Tigers' baseball cap as we left the van when we returned to Madison in the dark. You'd have thought I had stolen his gold watch.
As a baseball aficionado, Tony was a favorite of Madison's Dugout Club, the group of baseball supporters who hold an annual dinner to raise money for area high school and amateur baseball teams. It was originally formed to support the Big Ten Badger baseball team, and the governor joined the throngs who bemoaned the UW's dropping the sport following the 1991 season.
After that, the club would invite Tony to throw out the first ball at the banquet, and after a lusty "Play Ball" he did just that, toss a baseball into the crowd to get the program under way.
Although he was a Tigers' fan, he was also a big supporter of the Milwaukee Brewers, forging a relationship with the team and making sure the state was involved.
Talking baseball with Tony Earl is something I've missed the past few years since COVID put a damper on things, and then his own failing health restricted his mobility.
His attachment to baseball was but one example of how in touch this superb human being was with the people he so ably represented in all his years as a public servant.
Tony Earl will be remembered for his contributions to the state he so heartily adopted, and I'll always remember his love of America's greatest game.