The first time I saw Tony Bennett perform in person was at the UW Fieldhouse for the 1966 homecoming show, back when homecoming on campus was still a very big deal.
It was the first of the many times he played Madison over his storied career. That '66 show was with the orchestra led by Woody Herman, one of the all-time great bandleaders and a master clarinetist whose hometown was Milwaukee. They wowed the mainly student crowd.
Bennett had become my favorite male vocalist, next to Frank Sinatra, of course. I hadn't heard him since high school in the '50s when he recorded a series of hits that included "Rags to Riches" and "Because of You." But we were all in love with Elvis Presley at the time.
His signature "I Left My Heart in San Francisco" was already a sensation by 1966. There wasn't a day when local disc jockeys (yes, there were DJs on several Madison stations at the time) wouldn't play the song, accompanied by that fabulous tinkling piano.
When Sandy and I married in 1968 and left for a honeymoon in San Francisco, I joked that unlike in Madison, they wouldn't be playing the song there. Wrong. Every bistro, every place on the wharf, even everyplace along the cable car tracks, hummed with Bennett's ballad.
The next time we saw him perform live was in 1992 at what was then called the Oscar Mayer Theatre, located in the first rendition of Madison's civic center on State Street. The Oscar Mayer was the renovated ornate movie house known as the Capitol Theater, across the street from the Orpheum. Under then-Mayor Paul Soglin, the city made a deal to buy it in an effort to solve the decades-long squabbling over a civic center.
It's still there, now part of the giant Overture Center and back with its original name as a venue for countless music and theater performances that don't demand the larger Overture Hall.
Some purists back then would grumble that the Oscar Mayer wasn't a "real" theater worthy of a city like Madison. In his '92 performance, Tony Bennett put that talk to rest. About halfway through his performance, Bennett paused and, gesturing toward the sold-out audience, proclaimed that they don't build theaters like this anymore. He had been blown away by the Oscar Mayer's acoustics.
At that, he put down his microphone and launched into "Fly Me to the Moon," unamplified and a cappella. Everyone in every seat could hear it perfectly.
What was also memorable from that night was that Bennett had to recruit a piano player earlier that day. His regular pianist, Ralph Sharon (yes, the man who played that tinkling piano), who wound up playing for him for 50 years, had taken ill. Taking his place was a fellow named Vinnie Falcone, who just happened to be one of Sinatra's regular accompanists.
Hundreds of stories extolling Bennett and his career have been written this week following his death at age 96. One of note was by the Washington Post's Dave Kindy, who described how Bennett, a 19-year-old corporal who had helped liberate Nazi death camps during WWII, was stunned by the incredible cruelty of racist acts against fellow Black soldiers.
He vowed to spend his life fighting for racial justice, and that's exactly what he did, Kindy wrote, describing his march with Martin Luther King Jr. and his rallies with Harry Belafonte for starters.
Another reason he's on top of my list.