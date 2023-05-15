Northwest Wisconsin politician Tom Tiffany shouldn't be allowed to serve in the House of Representatives, much less become a U.S. senator.
If the oaths our governmental leaders take to uphold the Constitution are worth the paper they're printed on, Tiffany and a host of other U.S. members of Congress, including Wisconsin Rep. Scott Fitzgerald, shouldn't be able to continue masquerading as American patriots.
Tiffany and Fitzgerald were among those who voted to disenfranchise 81 million Americans who had voted to make Joe Biden the president of the United States. They also were in cahoots with the Wisconsin election deniers who wanted to replace Electoral College voters who were duly elected to cast votes for Biden with Donald Trump lackies and send fake documents to that effect to Vice President Mike Pence to count toward the certification of the 2020 election.
In order to keep a now-convicted sex deviate as the president of the United States, they were willing to upend the U.S. Constitution and throw out a completely safe and accurate American election for pure political gain.
It was a clear violation of the Constitutional oath they both took upon assuming office. The penalty for violating the oath is removal from office. The fact that nothing happened and they're still there is itself a travesty.
Now Tiffany is making noises about running for the U.S. Senate. Not surprisingly, the state's political right is enamored with the way he emulates Donald Trump. The blog site Wisconsin Right Now recently ran a treatise claiming Tiffany has become a master at rallying the conservative grassroots and should serve as an example for others.
CPAC, the national champion of right-wing propaganda, gives Tiffany a 97% rating, which makes him the most conservative member of Wisconsin’s congressional delegation. And that's saying something when compared to the likes of Glenn Grothman and Ron Johnson.
Last week, the Wisconsin Democratic Party issued a statement proclaiming Tiffany the most radical member of Congress from Wisconsin, noting that he's "pushing an extremist agenda that would hurt Wisconsin families."
It wasn't for naught that while serving in the Wisconsin Legislature he earned the nickname "Toxic Tom" for his constant attacks on the environmental programs and his promotion of zinc and lead mining in frail natural areas in his state Senate district. He practically ran a one-man show against the Department of Natural Resources.
Tiffany has also been among those Republicans, like Wisconsin's Sen. Ron Johnson, who propose sunsetting all federal programs after three years, including Social Security and Medicare.
He's an anti-abortion absolutist and is co-sponsoring a federal law making it illegal for women to have an abortion after six weeks of pregnancy, before most actually know they are pregnant.
All of that is his right, despite his lack of common sense.
But violating his oath of office isn't. Politicians willing to subvert the basic document that grounds our democracy have no business in public office.