The Associated Press reported recently that the never-ending 2020 election reviews have sown doubts about whether future elections can be trusted.
Let's be honest, that's precisely the outcome that Republican partisans want. Many of them know full well that the claim of a rigged election in 2020 is nothing more than a lie. But to keep the lie front and center and to demand review after review will eventually convince a sizable number of people that it's the truth. That, in turn, will give them the excuses to change voting laws and give them a leg up in future elections.
“They’re really tearing down democracy, and they don’t think they are,” Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell told the wire service.
The AP story pointed out just how far the election-was-rigged promoters have gone to keep the narrative alive, ironically by rigging the reviews to find rigged voting.
In Arizona, for instance, Republican legislators gave the contract to conduct a third review of its election to a Florida-based firm with no previous experience in election audits, but with a CEO who had expressed support for conspiracy theories surrounding the 2020 results. In Wisconsin, the Republican leader of the state Assembly, Robin Vos, appointed a retired state Supreme Court justice who declared the election stolen even before he began his review.
And similar efforts with similar casts of characters are underway in two other swing states, Michigan and Pennsylvania, even though it's been nearly a year and a half since the election. In all cases, recounts, district attorneys, courts of both Republican and Democratic judges, have all found the claims to be false.
But that's not deterring the drumbeat, as exemplified by Wisconsin's Vos, the Republican legislator who appointed the former partisan Supreme Court justice Michael Gableman to conduct a review of the state's vote.
While Vos effectively dismissed Gableman's recommendation that Wisconsin revoke its Electoral College votes for Biden as not possible, he couldn't help himself from joining the Trump crowd to insist the election was nevertheless somehow rigged.
“I think there was widespread fraud and I think we are going to see more and more data that comes out as Justice Gableman continues his investigation,” Vos said after meeting with a group of election conspiracists.
He went on to cynically suggest that while there might not be charges yet, something could be done after this fall's election if Republicans recapture the seats of the governor and attorney general.
PBS' "Frontline" this week took a close look at how this whole voting conspiracy myth began and how it has cleverly been promoted to mainstream voters ever since Donald Trump first insisted that he was robbed of reelection.
It's now to the point, reported the documentary, entitled the "Plot to Overturn the Election," that two-thirds of voters who identify as Republicans believe the election was rigged and Joe Biden is an illegitimate president.
PBS joined with the nonprofit news organization Pro-Publica to produce the report, the first of several planned for coming weeks, that tracks down the major players and their funders who have been spreading the lie. It explains how they have succeeded in reaching down to friendly state legislatures, like ours, and even to city and town officials, to help them promote the myth.
As one investigator put it, it's the beginning of the end of democracy when people don't believe in elections.
You might think that conspiracists like Vos and the all too many of his compatriots in the GOP caucus would be embarrassed pushing what they know is a lie.
The fact that they aren't says volumes about their belief in American democracy.