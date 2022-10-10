Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts unleashed a firestorm last month when he dismissed the court's plunge in public opinion polls as nothing more than sour grapes, as the New York Times put it, by those who were on the losing end of its rulings.
"Simply because people disagree with an opinion is not a basis for criticizing the legitimacy of the court," he remarked in a speech to a judicial conference.
His comments created a barrage of commentary that begged to differ.
The Times itself called the chief justice's comments "disingenuous."
"The court’s biggest decisions have always angered one group of people or another," it editorialized, pointing out conservatives were upset by Brown vs. Board of Education on school segregation and its ruling in Obergefell vs. Hodges that sanctioned the constitutionality of gay marriage, while liberals were incensed by the Bush v. Gore ruling that made George W. Bush president and the Citizens United ruling that opened the floodgates for dark money in politics.
"But overall public confidence in the court remained high until recently," it editorialized.
The paper argued that over the past several years the court has been transformed into a judicial arm of the Republican Party. The transformation went into high gear after the death of Justice Antonin Scalia in 2016, when Senate Republicans refused to let Barack Obama choose his successor, "obliterating the practice of deferring to presidents to fill vacancies on the court."
"Within four years, the court had a 6-to-3 right-wing supermajority, supercharging the Republican appointees’ efforts to discard the traditions and processes that have allowed the court to appear fair and nonpartisan," the paper contended.
Meanwhile, fellow Justice Elena Kagan weighed in without mentioning Roberts by name.
She insisted that the court's conservative majority had damaged its credibility because its decisions seemed to track the political and ideological interests of the Republican Party more than any coherent interpretation of the Constitution.
“The very worst moments have been times when judges have even essentially reflected one party’s or one ideology’s set of views in their legal decisions,” the Obama appointee added. “The thing that builds up reservoirs of public confidence is the court acting like a court and not acting like an extension of the political process.”
Times columnist Jamelle Bouie wrote that the court "seems awfully nervous about its legitimacy."
"If the conservative justices weren’t so convinced of their own righteousness — if they weren’t so high on their own supply — they might be able to see that they’re playing a dangerous game," he wrote. "The court’s power, including the influence of each individual justice, depends on the consent of the public and its representatives. And while there is not, at this moment, a broad-based movement to bring oversight and accountability to the Supreme Court, it’s also not beyond the realm of possibility."
Jeff Shesol, the author of the acclaimed book "Supreme Power: Franklin Roosevelt vs the Supreme Court," recently lashed out at President Joe Biden for not doing more to make the court a major issue. He noted that yes, the president has implored various rulings individually, calling them disappointing and evidence of an extremist court.
"While Mr. Biden promises to 'build back better,' the court’s majority is a demolition crew, razing or gutting legislative landmarks — the Voting Rights Act, the Clean Air Act — by means of sweeping opinions," Shesol wrote. "The problem is not simply that Biden says too little about these retrograde rulings, it is that he treats them as discrete events rather than the defining project of the court’s conservatives: to lay waste to the welfare state and the administrative state, the civil rights revolution, the underpinnings of an accountable, workable government."
He insists that Biden would do well to emulate the clarity and energy that Roosevelt brought to the issues of the court and the Constitution.
"When the court issued obscurant opinions, cloaked in legal incantations that read like magic spells, Roosevelt translated them into plain, urgent English, spelling out their effects," wrote Shesol. "And the public responded. On May 27, 1935, the court struck down the National Industrial Recovery Act, the centerpiece of the early New Deal, resting its opinion in part on a preindustrial, 19th-century notion of interstate commerce. Four days later, Roosevelt called reporters into the Oval Office and talked — without notes — for 90 minutes, dissecting the decision and the 'perfectly ridiculous and impossible situation' it created.
"The Great Depression notwithstanding, the court, as Roosevelt put it, had ruled that 'the United States government has no control over any national economic problem' and had thrown the nation back to 'the horse-and-buggy age.'"
He got the public to put pressure on the court, the author added, and that's what Joe Biden must do.
"Every American of conscience — including the one in the White House — must step off the sidelines," Shesol wrote. "Until then, the assault on democracy will continue. It will be waged in state legislatures and in Congress."
And it recommenced last week with a new term of the Supreme Court.