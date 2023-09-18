Wisconsin U.S. Reps. Scott Fitzgerald and Tom Tiffany will never be accused of actually thinking for themselves.
After years of serving in the state Legislature where one (Tiffany) earned the reputation of being the most anti-environment public official in the state and the other (Fitzgerald) delivered votes for disasters like the Foxconn debacle and hiring lawyers to produce the nation's most extreme gerrymander, they're now in Congress serving as lapdogs for the House's most extreme right-wingers.
Guess we should have seen that coming when after the 2020 presidential election they were both willing to have their state's vote thrown out, disenfranchising the 1.6 million-plus Wisconsin citizens who voted for Joe Biden.
They both signed the petition asking Vice President Mike Pence to decertify several states' Electoral College votes on Jan. 6, 2021. Fitzgerald had gone so far as to arrange space in the state Capitol for the 10 fake electors to prepare a document that claimed Donald Trump has actually won the state.
Defense of U.S. democracy isn't one of these guys' strong points.
Last week, Fitzgerald, who represents the state's 5th Congressional District and hails from Hustisford, joined the so-called Freedom Caucus crowd in arm-twisting House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to call for an impeachment inquiry of President Joe Biden.
“My full support is behind (McCarthy) for his decision to formally open an impeachment inquiry into President Biden," Fitzgerald announced in a statement. "For months, House Republicans have uncovered a trove of information through congressional investigations that point to a pattern of corruption and abuse of power from President Biden. An impeachment inquiry is not only a natural next step to gather more information, but a constitutional duty bestowed upon us as members of Congress. As always, we will follow the facts and let truth prevail.”
That's novel. Scott Fitzgerald following the facts, just like he did in joining the crowd lying that the 2020 election was a fraud.
Not to be outdone, Tiffany chimed in during an interview with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: "I would say at this point there's smoke. We want to find out if there's fire. That's why the inquiry is so important."
But of course he declared, "I do not prejudge the case."
Tiffany, who represents the state's 7th District and hails from Minocqua, prejudges lots of cases, including being the only Wisconsin member of Congress to ask Wisconsin's state Supreme Court to throw out the 2020 election despite all the recounts and judicial decisions that the election was perfectly conducted and accurate.
Tiffany, who was known by the unflattering nickname "Toxic Tom" while in the state Legislature, has spent his time since the 2020 election telling his constituents that Joe Biden is an untrustworthy scoundrel.
Pure politics? Sure, but sometimes you would hope that those who have been elected to serve the people would actually think for themselves.