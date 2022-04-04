I have to agree with former state Sen. Dale Schultz, who said last week that Tommy Thompson's decision to meet with Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago was very disappointing.
That Thompson, who has been showered with accolades by representatives of both parties for his excellent job leading the University of Wisconsin System, would feel it necessary to grovel before the most divisive man in American political history is puzzling, to say the least.
Thompson, who was elected Wisconsin governor for four consecutive terms, has made it clear that he may run for governor again this fall. He has always been his own man during his long Wisconsin political career, so why should he besmirch his independent reputation by consulting the former president, who could be on the cusp of being indicted for trying to overthrow a national election?
His former chief of staff, Bill McCoshen, who himself once considered running, tried to explain the reasoning behind Thompson's visit.
"The primary topic was Wisconsin politics," he said. "They talked about the gubernatorial race, the Senate race and what it will take to win in Wisconsin. The topic of running for governor may have come up, but the purpose was to talk about Wisconsin politics more broadly."
Nevertheless, the visit with Trump leaves the impression that Thompson, like so many in today's Republican Party, believes that their political fortunes need Trump's blessing.
Schultz, who was the Senate's majority leader for two years, hasn't seen eye to eye with the GOP ever since the Scott Walker era. He said he understands why Thompson would meet with Trump but said he wouldn't consider it a plus for the former governor to walk away with Trump's endorsement.
Schultz commented that the Republican Party's leadership has been either "absent or abysmal," and Thompson could improve the party's reputation.
"We cannot, with all the problems in our society, spend all of our time figuring out how we can prevent people from voting," Schultz told reporters, a slap at the ongoing Republican reviews of the 2020 election and the many bills the GOP legislators have introduced to limit early voting and outlaw the use of ballot drop boxes.
The irony in Thompson's visit with the disgraced former president is that the other three Republican candidates for governor — Rebecca Kleefisch, Kevin Nicholson and Tim Ramthun — are all Trump loyalists.
The biggest thing Thompson had going for him in a GOP primary, if he chooses to run, is that he wasn't a Donald Trump lackey, that he could steer Wisconsin Republicans away from the nonsense that is Trump's trademark and return the party to what it was when he was governor.
He may have just blown that chance by smooshing with the perpetrator of the Big Lie.