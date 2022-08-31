It was more than 65 years ago that the worst of our fears visited the folks in the small town of New Glarus.
One of our teammates on the high school football team had been rushed to the hospital in nearby Monroe. He had contracted the disease that was wreaking havoc among the nation's young people: infantile paralysis, or, more simply, polio.
After a few days in an iron lung, our teammate had passed away. The football season was put on pause for a couple of weeks, both out of respect for young Eddie Grossenbacher and to make sure the polio virus hadn't been contracted by others.
Through the years, I got to know many people who had come down with this awful disease when they were kids and fortunately survived. But it wasn't without consequences. Several good friends of mine have spent their lives dealing with the aftermath, the effects of what is known as post-polio syndrome — a leg missing its muscle, an arm that won't do what it's supposed to do.
So it is with alarm that I've been reading stories about the reappearance of a virus that we thought was conquered long ago by the Salk and Sabine vaccines. The vaccines that conquered the most feared disease of the 20th century relieved millions of parents of having to live in constant fear that their child might be the next victim. As teenagers, we no longer had to worry about congregating at the swimming pool in the summer or joining crowds at sporting events. Nor did the generations that came after us.
I remember waiting to give a speech to Madison's West Rotary Club several years ago while one of the club's members gave an update on Rotary's international campaign to completely eradicate polio from the globe. Only the hinterlands of Pakistan and Afghanistan were still experiencing outbreaks, the club was told, and progress was being made to overcome resistance to the vaccines in those countries.
But now, decades later, it turns out that all too many Americans — never mind Pakistan and Afghanistan — haven't been getting their kids vaccinated, even though the vaccine is 99% effective and has been available to all children in the U.S. for more than 20 years.
Vaccines can't do their job if people don't take them, and a young man from New York who was diagnosed earlier this month with polio was not vaccinated, explaining why polio is once again rearing its ugly head.
We saw the unexplainable phenomenon of people refusing to take the coronavirus vaccines when they were first developed in late 2020. Much of that resistance was overtly political. Many who balked, backers of Donald Trump in particular, felt it more important to make a political statement than protecting themselves or their loved ones from getting sick and maybe even dying.
But refusing to get kids vaccinated against polio or the measles, or chicken pox for that matter, defies logic. There should be no politics about it, period.
After I did a column a couple of years ago decrying the emerging anti-vaccine movement, spearheaded by no less than Robert Kennedy Jr.— the son of the late great Bobby Kennedy — I got a lengthy email from an anti-vaccine parent insisting that I was in the pocket of the big pharmaceutical companies who are willing to poison our bodies for the sake of making obscene profits.
I agree Big Pharma has profited off the nation's drug craze, but refusing to take medicine that clearly saves lives and prevents long-term catastrophic health effects is nothing short of irresponsible. Corporations that build refrigerators profited handsomely from their invention, but that doesn't stop us from using them to keep our food safe.
Susan Milligan, senior politics writer for US News, didn't mince any words:
"Modern science has given us an extraordinarily simple and harmless tool to prevent many thousands of illnesses and death from measles and other ailments, because we can immunize children and stop the diseases from spreading. But ill-informed and stubborn parents are standing their ground, refusing to vaccinate their children — which verges on child abuse — and putting the rest of the nation at risk for illnesses that were all but eliminated, which is truly unforgivable."
Let's be honest, the anti-vaxxers have caused renewed outbreaks of measles in many parts of the country, and polio could be threatening lives and livelihoods if the irresponsibility continues or, heaven forbid, grows.
It's bad enough that the coronavirus has taken many more lives than it should have. Let's not give other viruses that were once brought to heal a chance to make a comeback.
Those who remember and managed to live through the polio epidemic can tell you all about it.