These past several weeks have revealed a lot about the state of Wisconsin politics. To put it bluntly, not only the politics, but the state itself isn't what you might call good.
The actions by the Republican legislative leadership in crafting the new biennial budget was a prime example. It seems that the goal isn't to move the state ahead, but to make sure that any ideas to change direction and benefit the people who live and work here are kept at bay.
Only Gov. Tony Evers' use of his partial veto powers brought the budget back from utter disaster. It's clear that the GOP leaders, who have the undying loyalty of their subordinates, would rather spend their time knocking down the state's institutions than working on making them better.
So instead of efforts to figure out how the state can, for instance, help young families cope in these harsh economic times, legislators spend their time on culture war issues, plotting how to fire an elections administrator, refusing to confirm appointees to lead key state agencies, beating back any attempt to address the climate crisis, criticizing everything from the university to the health department's initiatives and insisting on micromanaging local governments.
Despite the clear public outcry, particularly among women, they refused even to talk about the state's 1849 abortion law. Duey Stroebel, R-Saukville, one of their state senators and a leader of the party's extensive troglodyte wing, believes it's crazy to link climate change with the Canadian wildfire smoke blanketing Wisconsin. Rep. Chuck Wichgers, one of Waukesha County's bright lights, considers contraception dangerous and doesn't want pharmacists dispensing products that might just prevent some abortions.
The Republican caucus has made it clear it doesn't think measures to boost the workforce, like providing help so parents can afford child care, are good for Wisconsin. They'd rather increase the worker pool by clawing back the state's historic child labor laws and letting 14 year olds serve booze and beer in restaurants.
Meanwhile, the state's problems fester. There was no attempt, for example, to join the rest of the nation by changing our archaic laws to help communities install electric car charging stations to serve the future. Legislators seemed blind to the plight of the thousands of Wisconsin residents who don't get health care because our GOP leaders won't join the 42 other states that have expanded Medicaid. They even look the other way at any suggestion to increase the paltry $7.25 per hour minimum wage.
But they find time to pass a tax cut that showers tens of thousands of dollars on the wealthy. And plenty of time to punish the UW System for having the temerity to enact programs to help diversify and help give minorities greater opportunities.
So it's no wonder that our neighboring state of Minnesota, with which we used to be economic equals, has pulled out in front in just about every meaningful economic statistic. The average Minnesota wage earner now makes close to $10,000 more annually than those of us in the Badger State.
And while our Republican legislators left us with a lousy budget as they ended their session last month, here's what the Minnesota Legislature did:
Established a fundamental right to abortion and contraception, passed a universal free school meal program, passed a law requiring utilities to offer 100% carbon free energy by 2040, gave $520 tax rebates to families earning less than $150,000 annually, approved a state-run family and medical leave program providing up to 12 weeks of paid time, passed several gun safety laws including a "red flag" provision to confiscate weapons from an individual a judge determines to be a danger, passed a law allowing undocumented immigrants to hold drivers' licenses, and OK'd the sale of recreational cannabis.
One of my readers, Steve Anderson of Eau Claire, shared with me a letter he wrote to one of his Republican representatives over the party's latest machinations to fire the elections administrator.
"Come on Mr. James, you're better than this!" he wrote state Sen. Jesse James of nearby Altoona. "Please, find ways to work with others from both parties to get out of the basement of meanness and lies and the obsession with punishing someone rather than doing the legislative work for all Wisconsin citizens!
"It just takes a handshake and sitting down like adults who actually care about others and understand that complex issues require critical thinking together — all for the common good rather than hanging on to perceived arrogant power!"
Good advice to legislators of either party. I'm afraid, though, that's not where Wisconsin is today.
And it won't change until the people realize what's happening to their state and elect people to make the changes we so desperately need.