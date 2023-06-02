When the people's will is dismissed by politicians, vote them out of office. That was the message from the Beloit Daily News' Bill Barth in his column the other day.
It's good advice, but easier said than done in this modern Wisconsin era of gerrymandered legislative and congressional districts.
Where once politicians paid attention to public opinion, that's no longer the case. A majority of Wisconsin legislators don't have to worry about thumbing their noses at what the people clearly favor because their districts are safely configured in their favor.
"As kids, most people learn in school there are three branches of government — legislative, executive and judicial," Barth wrote. "It’s supposed to work this way. Legislators discuss and debate policy, and pass laws. The executive branch (governors, presidents) can propose laws but is dependent on legislative action, after which the task is to faithfully execute duly passed legislation. Courts interpret those laws for constitutional consistency and settle disputes."
Unfortunately, he wrote, it doesn't work that way anymore, and he used the abortion issue as a recent example.
"After the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Wisconsin reverted to its 1849 law prohibiting abortion even in the case of rape or incest. Polls show the vast majority of Wisconsin citizens reject that position and want it changed," he continued.
But legislation to make changes are instead sent off to a committee and never see the light of day.
"Clearly, that is not how government of the people is designed to function," he added. "The problem is obvious. There are extremists on both the right and left. They want what they want. And if that’s out of step with the wishes of the people, the extremists don’t care."
Nor do they have to care.
Nowhere has this been more evident than during Gov. Tony Evers' first term in office. He called for special sessions to deal with everything from gun safety to expanding Medicaid, both clearly favored by the majority of the state's voters.
GOP legislators showed their disdain by gaveling in and then in 15 seconds gaveling out of the special session without as much as uttering a word. They did the same last fall when Evers' called a special session to consider changing the state's 1849 abortion law, a move, according the polls, favored by 65% of Wisconsin citizens.
This past week, members of the powerful budget-writing Joint Finance Committee wouldn't even allow discussion of Evers' proposal to help alleviate the day care crisis, another issue favored by the people.
As Barth said, identify the miscreants and vote them out of office. Trouble is, with the help of the state Supreme Court, it's next to impossible to do so.
That's how gerrymandering serves to thwart true American democracy.