Reams have been written before and after this month's state Supreme Court election insisting that we need to stop electing our justices and have them appointed by some kind of bipartisan apparatus that's based on supposed merit.
Everyone from national observers to local pundits have weighed in that electing justices has become too political and the voting outcomes are inordinately influenced by big-money ideological donors.
"The (2023) campaign, nonpartisan in name only, has become an unseemly spectacle that underscores why judgeships should never be on the ballot," declared the Washington Post's editorial board.
Local liberal commentators like former Progressive magazine editor Ruth Conniff counseled in a Wisconsin Examiner column that the time has come to stop electing Supreme Court justices, citing the overwrought influence of big money on the races from both sides and no apparent way to get rid of it.
Wisconsin has historically elected its Supreme Court justices, believing that it's better to require court candidates to put themselves before the people in a democratic election than being selected opaquely by some obscure panel. After all, who would know what horse trading that might involve?
Besides, the people — not a bunch of self-described legal experts — should get to pick the justice who they believe more closely represents their views.
Electing Supreme Court justices in the spring nonpartisan elections went well for more than a century. Some states adopted so-called merit selection and others established nonpartisan commissions to recommend candidates for the governor to appoint. But today the majority of the states elect their high courts.
Some legal scholars claimed that appointed courts produced higher quality decisions, but Wisconsin's elected court, in particular, was constantly rated among the top.
But then corporate interests got involved. In a famous memorandum for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce back in the early '70s, Lewis Powell, just months before he was appointed by Richard Nixon to the U.S. Supreme Court, suggested that controlling the courts was as important as winning Congressional or legislative elections — and probably easier.
That became the springboard to an ever more partisan interest in the judiciary. And nowhere did this new corporate interest in the judiciary become as intense as right here in Wisconsin.
Those who decry the partisanship that now permeates Wisconsin Supreme Court elections need to point some fingers at Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce. Following Powell's advice about control of the judiciary, WMC led the way by injecting millions of dollars into state Supreme Court races to elect lawyers most likely to see things their way.
As the campaign spending watchdog Wisconsin Democracy Campaign's Matt Rothschild pointed out, everything seemed to change in 2007. Outside groups spent $3.1 million — more than 100 times what they spent in 2003. Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce itself shelled out $2.2 million for Annette Ziegler, and the rightwing Club for Growth spent $400,000 for her. The liberal Greater Wisconsin Committee spent $400,000 for her liberal opponent, Linda Clifford.
"Then in 2008," Rothschild added: "outside groups spent $4.8 million when a guy named Michael Gableman challenged Louis Butler, the first African American ever to serve on the Wisconsin Supreme Court. The Gableman campaign ran hideously racist ads against Butler and was aided by $1.8 million in expenditures by Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce. The Greater Wisconsin Committee countered with $1.5 million, and Club for Growth poured in $500,000."
In 2015, a columnist for the New Yorker magazine suggested that this kind of spending helped transform “the Wisconsin Supreme Court from a congenial, moderately liberal institution into a severely divided conservative stronghold."
The author, Lincoln Caplan, continued, "More to the point, the (Supreme Court) elections have reduced it from one of the nation’s most respected state tribunals into a disgraceful mess."
WMC's financial involvement — aimed at electing conservatives who would rule its way on major decisions — was enhanced by the lamentable 2010 U.S. Supreme Court Citizens United decision. That ruling sanctioned independent expenditures for political campaigns by corporations — because they supposedly have the same rights as people — opening the floodgates for outside groups to pour money into election campaigns, including judicial races.
Not surprisingly, liberal interests that were blindsided by the spending on conservatives joined the spending spree. This resulted in this month's most expensive state Supreme Court election in history.
The question now is whether Wisconsin is going to throw up its hands, amend its Constitution and devise some way to appoint justices rather than electing them.
What's to guarantee that powerful interests like WMC wouldn't have just as much influence, if not more, over a supposed nonpartisan body to pick the best Supreme Court justice?
A better solution is to amend the U.S. Constitution to declare that corporations aren't people and that campaign spending limits are legal.
It might take awhile, but preserving the rights of the people would be worth it.