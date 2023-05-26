We were lamenting the other day about the unintended consequences that seem to always occur when a locally owned company sells out to a big faceless corporation.
It was the news that Kraft-Heinz, which succeeded in gobbling up the Madison business icon Oscar Mayer, is renaming the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile that got us wondering if there's nothing sacred any more. Besides, we no longer even have the company's headquarters and meat plant here.
But, now, come on, the Frankmobile?
I can imagine that Oscar Mayer Sr.'s nephew Carl is spinning in his grave over the sacrilege. It was Carl who back in 1936 proposed to his uncle Oscar that the company should design and develop a vehicle shaped like one of the company's German-style wieners and tour the country with it.
Carl figured it would not only be a great way to advertise the sausage, but bring a little cheer to kids and families suffering in the midst of the Great Depression.
And for the past 87 years, a fleet of six Wienermobiles has shown up in parades, county fairs, arts festivals and other community events, usually driven by college kids who win summer jobs and are known as hot doggers.
The Wienermobile survived Oscar Mayer's sale to General Foods back in 1981 and the merger with Kraft eight years later, and now for a few years after the merger with Heinz.
But from now on the iconic vehicle will be known as the "100% All-Beef Frankmobile," and the drivers and helpers will have their titles changed from hot doggers to frankfurters. Seems Kraft-Heinz wants to promote its 100% all-beef franks and the name wiener just doesn't cut it anymore.
Good thing Oscar Mayer's family was still in charge during the nearly 50-year run of its famous jingle, "I wish I were an Oscar Mayer wiener," which is still considered one of the most popular in American advertising history.
It was written in 1962 in less than an hour by a career jingle writer named Richard Trentlage from suburban Chicago. He learned that Oscar Mayer was conducting a search for a jingle and encouraging entries from all over the country.
The entry deadline was only a day away when Trentlage became aware of it. He wrote the words in an hour on his kitchen table that night and then taped his two young children singing it. The Oscar Mayer marketing team took a year before picking Trentlage's entry. After debuting on radio and TV in 1963, the song quickly became one of the most recognized jingles ever.
Few adults in America today don't know the words by heart:
I wish I were any Oscar Mayer wiener,
that is what I'd truly like to be;
'Cause if I were an Oscar Mayer wiener,
everyone would be in love with me.
Somehow "I wish I were an Oscar Mayer Frank" doesn't quite sound as good.