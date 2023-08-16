In their book “It’s OK to be Angry About Capitalism,” U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders and the Cap Times’ John Nichols offered yet another passionate argument for why the United States needs to do something drastic about its health care system, if, indeed, you can still call it a system.
Yet for decades now our politicians continue to tinker around the edges, leaving intact the basic assumption that health care should be left in private hands, effectively declaring that health care is a privilege, not the basic right it is in the rest of the advanced world.
There have been some improvements to be sure. In the 1960s President Lyndon Johnson was able to overcome staunch opposition to enact Medicare, effectively giving senior citizens single-payer health care coverage. And in 2010 Barack Obama, by the skin of his teeth, was able to enact reform that expanded affordable coverage to several million low-income citizens, a plan derided by Congressional Republicans as “Obamacare.”
Still, the basic private system that by any reasonable analysis has been an utter failure continues to be the law of the land.
It’s a system that now eats up more than $4 trillion a year, nearly 20% of our gross domestic product.
Yet U.S. life expectancy lags dozens of other nations, including Portugal, Slovenia and Turkey, by as much as seven years. If trends continue, former administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Donald Berwick predicts, we will drop to 64th in the world in life expectancy by 2040, while we continue to spend significantly more per capita than nearly any other nation.
According to a recent Time magazine report on the state of our health care system, hospitals and health care systems today have enormous wealth while millions of citizens scramble to find the wherewithal to see a doctor.
The biggest health care corporations — even those technically listed as nonprofits — have billions in cash and investments on their balance sheets, and some rang up record surpluses during the pandemic. Those corporations also have enormous clout: They’re often among the biggest employers in a region and a source of substantial political donations. And mergers are making them bigger and more profitable.
In a column earlier this year on the merger between Advocate Aurora Health and Atrium Health to become the nation’s fifth-largest nonprofit health system, Urban Milwaukee’s Bruce Murphy noted:
“The massive new system, Advocate Health, will generate revenue of more than $27 billion and operate 67 hospitals and more than 1,000 sites of care in six states, with more than 21,000 physicians and nearly 42,000 nurses.”
He added: “These kind of mergers have been going on for many years, always promising to deliver various improvements, but mostly consolidating power and profits. There were more than 500 mergers from 2013 to 2017 and the usual result was that ‘hospitals add billions of dollars annually to their bottom line, lavishly compensate their CEOs, and spend millions of dollars, which are generated by patient fees, lobbying government to defend the status quo,’ as a story by Forbes noted.”
The American Prospect magazine this month ran a riveting five-part series on what’s been happening.
It traced the evolution of an American private system that in the mid-1900s was monopolized by doctors and their American Medical Society (the AMS was the biggest lobby against Medicare) to one that has now been co-opted throughout by large corporate interests. Doctors have now been pushed aside, forced to abide by contrived efficiencies, while they and many nurses and assistants have been overworked to the point of forming unions to protect themselves.
It’s now estimated that 30% of all America’s health care costs go to cover the overhead of this convoluted medical colossus.
Entitled “A Sick System,” the series concluded that the business of health care in America is deeply out of whack.
Meanwhile, the corporate medical establishment has opened new fronts, pushing Congress to make it easier for government-run Medicare and Medicaid programs to contract with private interests through what is billed as Medicare Plus. Even the VA system is being eyed by the private interests.
The solution has been in front of our eyes ever since Harry Truman first proposed a national health care system more than 75 years ago.
As Sanders and thousands of others, including many of today’s doctors, have long advocated, we should be spending money on doctors, nurses, mental health specialists, dentists and other professionals who provide services to people and improve their lives.
“We must invest in the development of new drugs and technologies that cure disease and alleviate pain — not wasting hundreds of billions of dollars a year on profiteering, huge executive compensation packages, and outrageous administrative costs,” Sanders proclaimed when once again he introduced “Medicare for All” legislation.
Private interests continue to argue that it would be too expensive, convincing politicians and hoodwinking the public that it would raise taxes.
It’s a transparently false claim, especially considering single-payer health care would replace a system that is now costing the American public up to seven times what countries with universal coverage now pay.
With the wasted billions now spent on an inefficient and byzantine system, Medicare for All, could be expanded to include drugs, eye care, dental and hearing and still save Americans money.
We just need to find the will to do it. ￼