When I was in Arizona on vacation a couple of years ago, I was browsing at a Barnes and Noble and stumbled onto a book titled "The NRA, the Unauthorized History" by veteran investigative journalist Frank Smyth.
It was a fascinating read, but not all that groundbreaking. We've all known for years just how corrupt this supposed defender of the Second Amendment has become.
Like Smyth recounts, I too remember the days when the National Rifle Association was an organization that promoted marksmanship for hunters, gun safety for teenagers and even favored gun control measures like licensing gun dealers and restrictions on the kinds of firearms that could be sold.
My dad was an avid hunter — we had ducks and pheasant on the farm for many a Sunday meal — and when I got to high school he bought me a so-called "over/under," a weapon that combined a .410-gauge smoothbore shotgun barrel with a .22-calibre rifled barrel. Considered a kid's gun, the shotgun was for pheasant hunting, the .22 for rabbits and squirrels.
While my dad didn't belong to the National Rifle Association back then in the '50s, many fathers of my friends did, and we had access to the NRA's magazine, which was filled with features about hunting and always included a lecture on how important it was for us kids to learn how to handle guns safely when out on a hunt and urged us to practice so we shot where we aimed.
Smyth's book details how a "coup" changed the rifle association's agenda in the mid-1970s. Dissatisfied with its "nonpartisan" approach, its new leaders believed it could increase its membership by becoming politically active and championing gun ownership to fight crime and keep people safe. It joined with conservative politicians to lobby against gun restrictions and roll back the powers of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, citing those powers as an infringement of the Second Amendment.
We all know how it became a prominent force in American politics in the years since, forging a nearly fanatical movement to arm Americans and steamrolling politicians who favored some gun regulation. Hunting became a secondary cause.
An investigation by the New York Times last week, however, casts a different light on the NRA and the gun industry's motives behind the arming of America. And it centers on that all-too-common American weakness: greed.
Covered by the NRA's fanatical mantra that all Americans are entitled to carry weapons and that there should be no restrictions on the right, the firearms industry has risen to unimaginable heights.
"Gun companies have spent the last two decades scrutinizing their market and refocusing their message away from hunting toward selling handguns for personal safety, as well as military-style weapons attractive to mostly young men," the paper reported. "The sales pitch — rooted in self-defense, machismo and an overarching sense of fear — has been remarkably successful."
A case in point was the industry's use of the infamous Kyle Rittenhouse incident in the summer of 2020 and subsequent 2021 trial in Kenosha.
After the jury acquitted Rittenhouse of two shooting deaths, a Florida gun dealer created an image of him brandishing an assault rifle with the slogan: “BE A MAN AMONG MEN,” the investigation reported.
"Rittenhouse was not yet a man when he killed two people and wounded another — he was 17 — but he aspired to be like one," the story noted. "And the firearms industry, backed by years of research and focus groups, knows that other Americans do, too."
The United States is in the middle of a great gun-buying boom that shows no sign of letting up. The annual number of firearms manufactured has nearly tripled since 2000 and spiked sharply in the past three years, according to a report by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
FBI background checks have risen from 8.5 million in 2000 to 38.9 million in 2021. Women, spurred by appeals that play on fears of crime and being caught unprepared, are the fastest-growing segment of buyers, the report noted.
There are now an estimated 400 million guns in the United States, and we wonder why our country suffers roughly four times the number of gun deaths each year than any other First World country. We also have more guns stolen and used in crimes than anywhere else.
And last week's U.S. Supreme Court ruling is only going make things worse, allowing yet more people to carry concealed weapons without as much as a permit.
Still, the profitable gun industry continues on as the NRA and its supporters continue to push against any gun safety measure. It will soon, for instance, be legal to carry a concealed firearm without a permit in more than half of the country.
Worse is that many of the weapons being sold to the Kyle Rittenhouse wannabees are of the assault rifle variety, a far cry from that .410/22 that might provide the meat for rabbit stew.
But hunters didn't bring in the billions of dollars that fund the NRA and bloat the profits of gun companies, not to mention the money for the politicians who enable it all.