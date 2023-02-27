It was a story that I had forgotten about baseball immortal Jackie Robinson.
The magazine of the Military Officers Association of America rekindled the memory in this month's issue as it paid homage to Black History Month, observed every February.
"Fair Play and Justice" is the headline over the story about the court-martial of Army 2nd Lt. Jackie Robinson, penned by Lt. Col. (Ret) Patrick Chaisson.
"Before Robinson put on the Brooklyn Dodgers' now-iconic No. 42 jersey ... he wore another uniform," it began. "That of a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army."
Robinson joined the Army in 1942 during the height of World War II and received his lieutenant bars after completing Officer Candidate School at Fort Riley, Kansas. He experienced the discrimination that was rampant in the military in those days, where segregation denied Black soldiers many of the opportunities available to whites.
Just as he broke the racial barrier in baseball a few years later, he wasn't about to sit back and take it.
According to the magazine, he successfully persuaded officials to enlarge the PX's "Colored Only" seating area where there frequently weren't enough places for Black soldiers to sit. He may have been successful getting that changed, but he displeased Fort Riley's hierarchy.
Robinson soon was transferred to Fort Hood, Texas, and assigned to the 761st Tank Battalion, nicknamed the "Black Panthers," which consisted of African American enlisted men led mostly by white officers. Just before the unit was to deploy to Germany to fight in what became known as the Battle of the Bulge, Robinson suffered an ankle injury and was ordered to the nearby McCloskey Army Hospital.
As he boarded a shuttle bus between the post and the hospital, Chaisson writes, he took a seat next to the wife of another Black officer. The two of them didn't realize they were in a seat reserved for white passengers.
When the bus driver ordered Robinson to move to the back, the soon-to-be major leaguer, believing that Jim Crow laws did not apply to Army vehicles on Army installations, ignored him.
When the bus got to the a transfer station, two MPs boarded the bus and escorted Robinson back to Fort Hood. There he was interrogated while a white stenographer kept interrupting, "Don't you know you have no right sitting up there in the white part of the bus?" He soon learned that he would face a general court-martial for insubordination, disturbing the peace and conduct unbecoming an officer.
The trial took place on Aug. 2, 1944, and, according to the magazine, his defense attorney quickly demolished the prosecution's case, proving that it was Robinson who had been treated improperly. He was acquitted on all counts.
Realizing that the court-martial, regardless of the outcome, would forever tarnish his military career, Robinson resigned his commission in November and received an honorable discharge.
Less than three years later Branch Rickey brought him to Brooklyn's Ebbets Field where he broke baseball's historic color line.
You might say his Army experience helped prepare him for what was to come, as sad as it may be.
It's just another piece of Black history that too many Americans want to ignore.
________
A note at the end of today's column to remember a sterling newsman named Dave Wagner, who worked for The Capital Times for several years in the late '60s and into the '70s. Dave passed away last week in Tempe, Ariz., where he and his wife Grace lived the past many years.
"Wags," as he was fondly called, covered many of the anti-Vietnam War protests and the student movements behind them. Then city editor Elliott Maraniss snatched him from his duties as the paper's arts and drama critic to bolster the paper's protest coverage. He and another young reporter, Jim Hougan, produced award-winning reporting on some of the most challenging stories of those times.
Dave left the paper during the 1977 Madison newspaper strike and, along with fellow staffer, the late Ron McCrea, was instrumental in founding the strike newspaper known as the Press Connection.
Dave left Madison to take a job on the staff of the Waukesha Freeman and then left Wisconsin for the Arizona Gazette in Phoenix, later transferring to its sister paper, the Arizona Republic, where he became an editor, retiring several years ago. He was also an author of several books on the Hollywood blacklisting that resulted from the sham anti-communist probes of Wisconsin Sen. Joe McCarthy.
Dave, 78, leaves behind his wife, Grace, his daughter Anna, and grandchildren Nathaniel, Madeleine, Abigail, Seraphina, Lily, and Diego.