Be proud, Wisconsin citizens.
Your Legislature has already dropped your state's support for its world class university system to number 42 among the 50 states, an astonishing "accomplishment" in a state historically known for its steadfast support of higher education.
And now, while sitting on a $7 billion surplus that eliminates any excuses to not support the higher education system that is the most important cog in the state's economy, the Republicans you've sent to represent you want to drop our once revered state even further in the rankings.
In one fell swoop, the 12 Republican members of the Joint Finance Committee voted to cut $32 million from the UW System's budget to further their culture war against diversity, equity and inclusion efforts while enacting a tax cut that once again favors the very rich among us.
It was the committee's final action on the next budget that will set the state's financial priorities for the next two years.
There is little doubt that the committee's plan will pass both houses of the Legislature in the next few days where the GOP has a substantial majority composed mostly of legislators unable to think for themselves.
All that stands in the way is Gov. Tony Evers, but because of the complexities that Republican leaders have built into the budget bill, he may not be able to effectively use his gubernatorial line item veto powers. If he should decide to simply veto the entire budget bill, it would jettison the shared revenue compromise and other policy victories crafted during the past several weeks and force the whole process to start over again.
That it has come to this is yet one more example of how a governmental body that has protected itself through highly questionable and undemocratic gerrymandering can impose its ideological will no matter how unpopular it may be.
The cut to the UW is a classic example. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, who represents a gerrymandered bright red tiny district in southeast Wisconsin, doesn't believe in diversity, equity and inclusion programs that have served to open state university doors for more people of color, women, veterans and people with disabilities.
Vos, for some reason, sees DEI as an indoctrination program that favors liberal thought over conservative thinking and is using the budget as a cudgel. He wants it ended — no ifs, ands or buts.
The members of his caucus blindly follow along as does the state Senate's morose leadership. There's no effort whatsoever to explore what DEI efforts have accomplished.
It was priceless to hear Joint Finance Committee co-Chair Mark Born explaining the position of the committee's Republican members.
The UW System and UW campuses "need to refocus their priorities on being partners and developing our workforce and the future of the state,” said Born, an Assembly member from Beaver Dam. “And we're hopeful that they're going to be ready to do that as we move forward.”
This is the same pompous politician who voted against funding a much-needed engineering building on the UW-Madison campus that was expected to attract 1,000 new engineering students to graduate into that workforce Born trumpets.
But, this Republican Legislature has been adept at moving Wisconsin down the ladder while other states, even ones governed by Republicans, have seen fit to help their states achieve greater accomplishments.
Yes, our legislators have certainly made us proud to be citizens of Wisconsin.