Scott Girard's and Jack Kelly's cover story in this week's print edition of the Cap Times told the inside story of how Wisconsin Republicans, like those nationwide, are trying to make K-12 education the defining issue in this fall's elections.
It was an illuminating look at what's behind this relatively new strategy, supplanting time-honored issues like Second Amendment rights, tax cuts and crime to differentiate themselves with the Democrats.
The education issue, the two reporters wrote, has been inspired by Republican Glenn Youngkin's success in capturing the Virginia governorship last fall. His victory was attributed to making schools the focus of his campaign, promising that parents would have more of a role in what's being taught in the classroom, suggesting that current curricula are suspect.
That's spurred others, including Wisconsin candidates, to clamber aboard that train. So in the past legislative session, the GOP-controlled Legislature sent Democrat Gov. Tony Evers nearly two dozen bills to tinker with the state's education system.
They would have done everything from opening school vouchers to any family income level to giving parents the right to determine if their children had to wear a mask in school. Evers vetoed 21 of them.
Telling were comments by Heather DuBois Bourenane, executive director of the Wisconsin Public Education Network, an advocate for the state’s public school system.
“There has been some talk about whether or not some of these bills would have even come forward had there not been the guarantee of a veto,” she said. “In other words, were they such political stunts that even people who voted in favor of them didn’t really want them to pass?”
But they make great campaign ads, and the four candidates for the GOP gubernatorial nomination are already using them to depict Evers as being anti-parent.
Kelly and Girard report that the party’s two top candidates for governor, former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch and businessman Kevin Nicholson, both list education as their No. 1 issue on their campaign websites, while state Rep. Timothy Ramthun says he wants to give “power to the parents.”
And the latest entrant for the GOP nomination, construction millionaire Tim Michels, also made education a top issue, saying Wisconsin needs “to get back to teaching more ABCs and less CRT.”
Oh, yes, the fabled CRT, the supposed critical race theory defined by many of these Republicans as anything to do with discussing racial history, as if our kids should know nothing of our country's troubled past.
Notice, though, that none of those candidates has any plans on how they intend to make things better. It's all about setting up a good straw man that can lure votes by convincing people they should be outraged by some contrived issue.
But as Donald Trump and his long list of followers have proven, it often works.