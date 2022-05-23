The Capital Times' founder, William T. Evjue, would for years in his Saturday column run a list of the week's business mergers as reported in the Wall Street Journal.
"The trend toward the concentration of financial, economic, political and military power continues," he'd proclaim. "Are we heading toward a dictatorship of wealth?”
Unfortunately, in the 52 years since his death in 1970, the answer to his question has turned out to be “yes.”
We’re not only headed for a dictatorship of wealth, I’d suggest we’re there. We see it in the mega-corporate banks that are “too big to fail.” Everything from manufacturing to energy production is controlled by fewer and fewer special interests. The multi-billion-dollar defense industry is down to a handful of mega corporations.
Billionaire tycoons like Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos, who have specialized in gobbling up competitors, regularly call the shots on important national and even international issues. Their economic power has politicians fawning over their every desire.
Bezos last week launched a broadside at President Joe Biden, chastising him for suggesting that if corporations paid fair taxes, it would help in the fight against inflation. His power is one of the reasons Congress can't bring itself to make the ultra-rich pay a greater share of the tax load.
This concentration of wealth has an even greater impact on the lives of millions of Americans. The most recent example is the unfathomable shortage of baby formula that has parents scrambling to find food for their babies.
Many economists blame the pandemic, which as we all know has created shortages of many goods, everything from computer chips to cars, from chicken to furniture. In the case of the baby formula, another major cause of the shortage has been the shuttering of a large factory in Sturgis, Michigan, owned by Abbott Nutrition, because of a potential bacteria outbreak.
And therein lies the rub.
As the New York Times' David Leonhardt pointed out last week, three companies — Abbott, Gerber and Reckitt — make nearly all of the formula that Americans use. Abbott is the largest of the three, with roughly 40% of the market.
That kind of corporate concentration has become more common in the U.S. economy. Because companies face less competition they can command higher prices and even keep wages lower.
The baby formula shortage is just the most recent example. If the market had more producers, Leonhardt pointed out, a problem with any one of them might not be such a big deal. It’s even possible the problem would not happen at all.
The American Prospect's David Dayen has been writing about this problem for a decade, pointing out how never-ending mergers have concentrated the meat industry into few hands, how airline mergers have driven higher fares, how big pharma has ruled drug costs, how so much of the American economy is distorted by the lack of competition.
How has this all come about? It's because our government, whether being led by Democrats or Republicans the past several decades, has failed to enforce the nation's anti-trust laws, the same laws that Teddy Roosevelt used to break up the trusts and monopolies of more than 100 years ago.
Biden campaigned that he would reverse the hands-off policy that has allowed this unhealthy concentration of wealth to continue.
If he doesn't come through, we'll see many more examples of American consumers held hostage by the dictatorship of wealth.