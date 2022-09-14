I recently stumbled across a show that runs on ABC-TV on Thursday nights called "The Con."
It's already in its second year, and each episode focuses on a real-life con artist who managed to hornswoggle unsuspecting people out of their hard-earned dollars. Maybe it's hard to believe, but yes, there apparently are enough of these swindlers to provide material for years of TV shows.
The one I caught the other night was a big-time operator that people of a certain age will remember well: Jimmy Bakker and his wife Tammy Faye. They were among the world's most famous TV evangelists in the '70s and '80s while living in luxury with multiple houses and fancy cars.
Bakker was a protégé of another famous televangelist, Pat Robertson, a pioneer in the art of convincing followers to send money their way, all in the name of God. The Bakers perfected it. One of their former staffers described how it was nearly impossible to keep up with the flood of cash and checks that were sent their way each week.
When investigative journalists looked into their opulent lifestyle, Jimmy and Tammy Faye convinced their listeners that it was God's wish that they be rich and used various Bible versus to prove their point.
"Give, and you will receive," the prayerful couple quoted from the book of Luke. "Your gift will return to you in full — pressed down, shaken together to make room for more, running over, and poured into your lap. The amount you give will determine the amount you get back."
"God wants you to be happy, God wants you to be rich, wants you to prosper," he told his TV audience, and they showered him with still more checks and cash, so much that he was able to build a luxury hotel — Heritage USA — where his followers could vacation and praise the Lord.
He promised his followers that for $1,000 they would be entitled to three nights at the hotel. Trouble was, the place has only 500 rooms for the tens of thousands who sent Bakker $1,000 checks.
Plus, while he was promising those fabulous praiseworthy stays, Jimmy was stuffing a lot of the money into his and Tammy Faye's pockets, while he engaged in a little hanky-panky with another woman. He was eventually charged with fraud, found guilty and spent eight years in prison.
While watching, I couldn't help thinking of none other than our former president, Donald Trump. He, too, has been able to mesmerize a countless number of Americans into sending him check after check and convince them that he is their political, and maybe even religious, savior.
And while he keeps promising them riches while he makes America great again, the only accomplishment I can remember from his four years in office was the passage of a tax law that bestowed tons of money on the rich and the country's big corporations.
Further, after Trump reluctantly left office and continued to claim that he won an election he decisively lost, he convinced his supporters to send him millions in contributions, ostensibly to overturn the election and elect Republicans who would work to do so.
But the House's Jan. 6 investigation committee has contended that the money didn't go to either.
Trump raised $250 million, most of which did not go to election litigation but instead went to Trump’s newly created Save America PAC, the committee said in a report. "The PAC then made contributions to Mark Meadows’ charity, to a conservative organization employing former Trump staffers, to the Trump Hotel Collection, and to the company that organized the rally that preceded the attack on the Capitol last Jan. 6."
“Not only was there the Big Lie, there was the Big Ripoff,” said Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., near the end of the Jan. 6 committee’s second hearing as she explained how the Trump campaign scammed money from supporters over false claims of election fraud.
Despite all, the money is still flowing to Trump's coffers. In fact, it has picked up dramatically since the FBI went to Mar-a-Lago to search for classified documents that the former president refused to return to the National Archives.
Somehow, a significant number of America's Republicans not only buy into the false claims about the 2020 election but are willing to dismiss the willy-nilly exposure of hundreds of classified documents that could, if they wound up in the hands of the country's enemies, have disastrous consequences.
Worse is that elected representatives of the people, including our own Republican members of the House and one of our U.S. senators, criticize law enforcement for recovering the classified papers.
Two of them, Reps. Scott Fitzgerald and Mike Gallagher, are military vets who should know the seriousness of such chicanery. Ordinary people would be in prison for such carelessness, and they know it.
All of which leads me to wonder if one day we'll be watching an episode of "The Con" recalling the days of Donald Trump and all who aided him?