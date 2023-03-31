The older I get, the more columns I write saying goodbye to folks who have been a part of Madison-area lore. Two more who contributed much during their lives passed away in recent days.
One was the irrepressible Bobby Hinds. The last time I saw Bobby in person was at a gala dinner sponsored by the Wisconsin Historical Society at Monona Terrace, although I talked to him many times on the phone since.
The society had brought in Tom Brokaw, the former NBC anchor and author of "The Greatest Generation," to woo potential donors to a massive fundraising campaign aimed at maintaining and improving its many historic sites and enhancing its online presence.
As a member of the society's foundation board back then, I and the other directors were following Brokaw into Monona Terrace that evening when suddenly Bobby, attired in his trademark sweat suit, jumped in to collar Brokaw.
We needn't have worried. Bobby Hinds knew just about everyone of any importance. Brokaw immediately recognized him as the "jump rope king" who years before had given him one of his exclusive jump ropes, complete with instructions on how to get in shape and stay there.
It was quintessential Bobby: never miss an opportunity to do a little promoting, a trait that annoyed some but delighted others. His simple at-home exercise devices, starting with the $5 jump rope and culminating with strength-building flexible door attachments — the Lifeline Gym — were manufactured on South Park Street and sold nationwide. He employed dozens of young people with disabilities, providing a major boost for the special needs community.
I first met him when I was a kid reporter back in the early '60s. The city editor assigned me to do a feature about this former UW boxing champ, who was a close buddy and high school teammate of the famed Badger football star Alan Ameche, who was restoring antique furniture as a hobby.
He led many lives throughout his storied career — life insurance salesman among them — convincing newly married me to dump my whole life policy for term insurance — twice the benefit at half the cost, he'd lecture.
When I became city editor in the '70s, barely a week went by when Bobby wouldn't call me with a "tip," mostly involving his latest endeavors or a new-found relationship with some famous celebrity who was using his jump rope or portable gym. He'd open his calls with "This is Bobby 'Sugar" Hinds calling."
You may have seen him on the Capitol Square during the Chamber Orchestra's summer concerts, counting into the several hundreds as the jump rope swirled around him. He was a guest on national TV shows, featured in Time magazine and a fixture in downtown Madison.
In short, he was one of a kind. He passed away on March 14 at the age of 91.
The other "one of a kind" to pass away this month was the complete opposite of Bobby Hinds. Kathy Thomas was a no-nonsense public official who devoted her life to the city of Monona because she believed it to be a special place.
She was instrumental in helping make it exactly that.
Kathy served on the Monona City Council for 40 years, working to improve its parks, including the construction of the so-called "Dream Park" for kids. She garnered support to expand and modernize the library, and she kept an eye on the workings of government. She also was active in supporting Monona-Grove schools, taking an active role in establishing a foundation to support school activities.
The longest serving elected official in Monona's history, she served on more than 20 boards and committees and was a founding member of the Monona Ladies Improvement Society, which took a hands-on role in planting flowers and caring for the city's renowned Winnequah Park gazebo.
In her obit, the family remarked that she wouldn’t admit to being a role model, but she mentored and encouraged many others to follow her path in public service.
Kathy Thomas was one of those few people who are all about others, sacrificing their own comforts to make a city work for everyone.
She died on March 12 at the age of 82.
Just two more stalwarts whose lives will be long remembered.