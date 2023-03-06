There are times when a politician's hypocrisy is enough to turn your stomach.
That was the case a few weeks ago when the Legislature's biggest hypocrite of all, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, decided to stiff low-income students.
In a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel story about a proposal from the University of Wisconsin System for the state to fund the Wisconsin Tuition Promise for low-income students, Vos said it was unlikely his legislative cohort would back the plan.
The UW System is funding the first year of the program starting next fall and has been hoping that the state government will keep it going after that first year.
It provides full tuition coverage for in-state freshmen and transfer students whose families earn $62,000 or less. The idea is to help kids from low-income families get started at one of the state's campuses. It is open to students attending any UW campus except Madison, which already offers its own tuition promise program, which isn't funded with taxpayer money.
Former Chancellor Becky Blank, who passed away last month, spearheaded private funding for the Madison program.
Well, pontificated Vos, if Madison can do that, so can the smaller out-state campuses, most of which, unlike Madison, have relatively small endowments. He told the UW-Madison student newspaper the Daily Cardinal, “If the university wants to go out and raise private resources, I think that’s an excellent use of their fundraising prowess if they choose to.”
And then he had the chutzpah to say this:
“I think it’s probably not something we’re going to be able to fund at the state level when we see so many folks struggling with paying their taxes and all of the other bills.”
This from the guy who has spent the past several years wasting taxpayer money on everything from bloated lawyer fees to defend the gerrymandered political districts he and his colleagues engineered to funding a fake, out-of-control investigation of the 2020 Wisconsin presidential election.
Through 2019 alone, GOP legislators spent $3.7 million on legal fees to defend what has become known as the most rigged legislative redistricting in the country. And then they doubled down by authorizing another $1 million in anticipation of having to defend the same extreme gerrymandered maps after the 2020 census. The final bills for that defense are yet to come in and will undoubtedly add yet more millions to the bill, all covered by those beleaguered taxpayers Vos is so "concerned" about.
While Vos doesn't think the state — sitting on a $7 billion surplus — needs to assist low-income kids who are qualified to go to college but can't afford it, he has hardly blinked an eye wasting $2 million — and still counting — on disgraced former Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman's much ridiculed probe of a "stolen election."
Vos decided to hire Gableman, give him what amounted to carte blanche on the taxpayers' dime, and allow him to make a fool of himself and other state election deniers.
And the Assembly speaker did it all to please Donald Trump who, when Vos went kowtowing to the defeated president, pressured him to investigate what he falsely claimed was a stolen election.
So nice of Vos to use Wisconsin taxpayers' money to satisfy the whims of a psychotic who has spent more than two years promoting what has been charitably called the "Big Lie."
Too bad our legislative Republican leader can't be so generous with those who could truly use some help.