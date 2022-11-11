We celebrate our veterans today, the 11th day of the 11th month that was originally called Armistice Day, because at 11 a.m. on this day in 1918 World War I officially came to an end with the signing of the armistice between the Allies and Germany.
The name was changed to Veterans Day in 1954 by then-President Dwight D. Eisenhower to celebrate not only those World War I heroes, but all others who had served in defense of the country as well. On this day scores of restaurants and other businesses honor vets with everything from free meals to discounts on merchandise to say thanks.
So it was more than a bit ironic that a cabal of Wisconsin election deniers headed by state Rep. Janel Brandtjen, a Republican from Menomonee Falls, and none other than the disgraced former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman, attempted to delay the counting of absentee ballots by Wisconsin citizens serving in the military.
Brandtjen, whose claim to fame as chair of the Assembly Election Committee has been her ceaseless attempts to throw out the results of the 2020 Wisconsin presidential election, filed a lawsuit on the eve of this week's election based on a political stunt orchestrated by the deputy director of the Milwaukee Elections Commission. The deputy director wanted to show how easy it is to use the military ballots fraudulently.
Brandtjen, Gableman and the bizarre right-wing law firm known as the Thomas More Society of Chicago sought to sequester ballots returned by the roughly 2,500 members of the military whose local election clerks had sent them ballots. They said fraud could occur because state law doesn't require the members of the armed forces to produce a voter ID, something that's impractical since many of them are serving overseas or at military bases domestically.
A Waukesha County judge declared their request was a "drastic remedy" that could disenfranchise voters and thus turned down their ludicrous request to cast yet more aspersions on the state's historically clean and fair elections.
Will Attig, executive director of the Union Veterans Council, who had intervened in the Brandtjen-led suit, called it a pointless “attack on people who are actively serving this country.”
Chris Yatchak, chair of the group’s Milwaukee chapter, added that the lawsuit was an “outrageous attempt by a single individual to try and cast doubt on a free and fair election process.”
“I’m just appalled at this,” he declared. ”It’s a disgusting act.”
Frankly, this entire two-year effort to undermine not only Wisconsin's democratic elections, but the entire national presidential voting results, has been nothing but disgusting.
No one's safe from their lies and phony claims, not even the veterans who have served in the past and are serving now to preserve our democracy — and our right to vote.