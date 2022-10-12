Earlier this month the New York Times ran, in what looked like a rogue's gallery, full-color pictures of the 139 congressional Republicans who voted on Jan. 6, 2021, to overturn the Electoral College count that had Joe Biden decisively defeating Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election.
Among them were two Wisconsin Republicans, both of whom had only recently taken their seats in Congress, the 7th District's Tom Tiffany and the 5th's, Scott Fitzgerald.
Both men had already gained notoriety for their extreme partisanship in the Republican-controlled Wisconsin Legislature. Fitzgerald had been the Senate's majority leader and with his close ally, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, locked arms with then-Gov. Scott Walker to effectively dismantle state government, kneecap public employee and teachers' unions, gerrymander Wisconsin's political districts and, when Walker was replaced by a Democrat, weaken the powers of the governor.
Because they had complete control of both houses and the governor's office, there was no way to stop them in their frenzy.
Tiffany was a Fitzgerald-Vos soldier during his years in the Legislature. He earned the nickname "Toxic Tom" for working to eviscerate longstanding state mining regulations and handcuffing the Department of Natural Resources' ability to enforce water and air pollution rules, even though he represented one of the most tourism-dependent districts in the state. As a result, the nonpartisan Wisconsin Conservation Voters named him the state's most anti-environment legislator.
Tiffany now has the seat once occupied by the legendary Republican Melvin Laird, who became Richard Nixon's secretary of defense, and after him Democrat David Obey, who became one of Congress' most powerful and respected members.
Fitzgerald replaced longtime representative James Sensenbrenner, who wasn't exactly a shining light in Washington but was known for his willingness to compromise across party aisles when the chips were down.
The Times' story pointed out how these 139 Republicans, including Fitzgerald and Tiffany, despite voting to unconstitutionally overturn a legitimate U.S. presidential election, are now ascendant in their party and will hold powerful positions if the Republicans take the House in November.
It wasn't that way on Jan. 6, 2021. In fact, the story recalled, they all braced themselves for a political backlash to the Capitol insurrection, concerned that people would blame their allegiance to Donald Trump and his election lies.
"I want to know if we are going to look at how we got here, internally, within our own party, and hold people responsible," said Republican Nancy Mace of South Carolina in the hours after the insurrection.
When another member implored the party to unite behind the "clarifying message" that Trump had truly lost, the aspiring House majority leader, Kevin McCarthy, was clear that his party had to do just that.
But now, more than 20 months later, votes to reject the election results have become a badge of honor within the party, in some cases even a requirement for advancement, as doubts about the election have come to define what it means to be a Trump Republican, according to the Times in a detailed story headlined "They Legitimized the Myth of a Stolen Election."
Election deniers, the story continued, are set to fill Republican leadership posts and head a majority of the committees should they prevail next month. All eight Republicans in the House seeking higher office voted against the Electoral College tally, while a dozen Republican lawmakers who broke with Trump have either lost primaries or have chosen to retire.
"Playing to Trump loyalists, many across the party have made a slogan of 'election integrity' — a 'dog whistle' perpetuating the erroneous belief that Trump’s victory was stolen, as one dissenting Republican put it in a party meeting," the paper added.
That, of course, is what's happening in Wisconsin as Republicans legislators push bills to limit voting by refusing to legalize ballot drop boxes and placing strict rules on absentee voting, among other voting obstacles.
Trump and his allies have claimed that allowing people to vote early and easing access to mail-in ballots enables fraud.
“Any time you increase and you use the mail system, in this country, for voting, it’s going to be rife with fraud,” said Republican Rep. Troy Nehls of Texas, another election denier. That's the argument behind several of the challenges to Wisconsin Elections Commission decisions on voting brought by Republican operatives and right-wing groups like the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty.
The New York Times' story goes on to explain how Trump loyalists in Congress have advanced the narrative of a stolen election with novel interpretations of the Constitution, including one pushed by a Louisiana Rep. Mike Johnson that he calls "constitutional infirmity."
The Times quoted Johnson saying: "The Constitution stipulates that state legislatures set election rules. Yet some state officials, without asking their legislatures, loosened restrictions on mail-in or early voting to deal with the pandemic. That was unconstitutional and grounds to reject the election results from those states."
This argument has turned into a cause célèbre for Republicans, who have used it as an excuse to justify their contention that the election was stolen.
One of Johnson's closest friends in Congress is the notorious Jim Jordan of Ohio, the former UW wrestling star who has been one of the most consistent Congressional defenders of Trump's lies.
That this stolen election lie is still alive and being kept so by Republican members of Congress like Tiffany and Fitzgerald is a sad commentary on the state of American politics and the future of the country's democracy.
Wikipedia defines a rogues' gallery as a "police collection of mug shots or other images of criminal suspects kept for identification purposes."
That, I'm afraid, is a fitting way to describe the pictures of the 139 members of Congress who would toss aside the U.S. Constitution to please an autocrat like Donald Trump.