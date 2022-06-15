Frequent Voice of the People contributor Richard S. Russell has a penchant for hitting the nail on the head.
A couple of days after the Uvalde school massacre, he sent along this offering:
"After every school massacre, the standard reaction from the right wing is always, 'Arm the teachers!' These are the same right-wingers who believe educators are incompetents who can’t be trusted to select textbooks, teach real American history, or bargain for their own wages and working conditions.
"So then, these supposed incompetents should be trusted to carry lethal weapons every day around children? Yup, in the bizarro alternate reality of today’s GOP, that makes all the sense in the world!"
Russell's succinct letter, which ran in the paper's print edition a couple of weeks ago, couldn't have expressed my view any better.
Here in Wisconsin, at the head of the line pushing exactly that — arming school teachers so they can engage in stand-offs with domestic terrorists armed with AR-15s — was the speaker of the Assembly, Rochester Republican Robin Vos.
Vos told the Associated Press that arming teachers should be on the table in addressing school shootings.
“It’s not just teachers. It’s making sure that people who are inside of school have the ability to defend themselves,” Vos commented. “But the idea that we are going to take a heinous act like this and find some kind of logical way to prevent it 100% of the time, I just don’t see that occurring.”
As reader Russell implied in his letter, Vos was at the forefront not all that long ago, joining former Gov. Scott Walker, in demonizing teachers as being among the "haves" versus the "have-nots" among Wisconsin workers.
Walker, Vos and the GOP majority in the Legislature insisted that teachers were paid too well, received too many taxpayer-funded health and pension benefits and needed to be reined in. The implication was that they and other government workers were members of unions that had too much power and were indirectly responsible for the state's then pending budget deficit. While other workers suffer, they were leading the high life, was the implied message.
Their solution in 2011 was to quickly pass a law, the infamous Act 10, to neuter the unions and force government workers and teachers to fork over part of their paychecks to help pay for health insurance and contribute more to their pension plans. And, oh yes, forbid school districts from granting raises above the rate of inflation.
One of the Republicans' contentions was that the unions protected "incompetent" teachers who shouldn't get raises at all.
Now these alleged incompetents, in addition to teaching classes, tending to the demands of young people and all their emotions, should also be expected to pull out a firearm and confront shooters who find their way into their school.
Deb Andraca, a Wisconsin legislator from Whitefish Bay, is a licensed teacher and just happens to hold a concealed carry permit.
Vos' suggestion that armed teachers should be among the possible solutions to be considered in a future legislative session didn't sit too well with her. A better idea, she insisted, is to implement a law that allows judges to temporarily bar people deemed to be a danger to others or to themselves from having guns. But none of that has ever gotten to first base with the likes of Vos and his colleagues.
The Republican legislators two years ago famously gaveled in and then in a matter of seconds gaveled out the governor's special session to consider a "red flag" law like Andraca suggested and a measure to require universal background checks.
"I've never met another teacher who thinks this is a good idea," Andraca, a Democrat, said of arming teachers. "As a teacher and as someone who has a concealed carry permit, the two don't go together. They do not make our classrooms safer."
Evers himself conceded that "it’s something to think about, but making our schools armed camps I don’t think necessarily helps the learning environment."
Plus, the career Wisconsin educator noted, decisions on what should be done in the schools are made by local school districts.
"There’s also probably about 2,500 school buildings in the state — it’s not going to happen, there’s not enough people to do it," the governor added. "And I’m not sure we want to turn our learning institutions into armed camps."
Those are the kind of ideas, however, that politicians who stubbornly oppose any gun safety laws always use to make it look like they really want to do something — arm school staff, lock all the doors, position law enforcement on the school grounds. Just don't prevent 18-year-olds from securing assault weapons or taking guns from people adjudged to be a danger either to themselves or others.
And those who believe that schools can be locked down from the time the morning bell rings to afternoon dismissal haven't spent much time inside one. People and kids are in and out of the building constantly. There's the kid who forgot his lunch or his algebra assignment, the student who's sick and needs to go home, the parents summoned to meet with the principal, the kid with the doctor's appointment.
Teachers have been confronted by angry parents at school board meetings because they can't be trusted not to include race "shaming" in their history lessons or to assign the "right" books to their sensitive child.
Yet now, as Russell points out, they can be trusted to shoot the next intruder carrying a rifle and pistols.
Tell me how this makes sense while at the same time the real problem, unfettered access to weapons by virtually any American who has a pulse, is once again ignored.