The Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism produced an important report last month on how private schools in Wisconsin can legally discriminate against disabled and LGBT students even if they receive taxpayer dollars to subsidize their operations.
Wisconsin Watch, the name of the center's investigations site, used Appleton's Fox Valley Lutheran as an example.
It's one of 373 Wisconsin private schools that get public funding through tuition vouchers under the state's school choice program that's been expanding ever since it was instituted in 1990 under Gov. Tommy Thompson, ostensibly to help poor families in Milwaukee send their children to private schools instead of the city's public school system.
The so-called choice alternative was originally limited to 1% of Milwaukee's public school enrollment, or about 1,000 students, and to families earning less than 175% of what's considered the federal poverty level. Initially, the program excluded religious schools.
Today the voucher system includes more than 52,000 students, or roughly 6% of all students at Wisconsin's publicly funded schools, and vouchers are open to religious schools as well. The program was extended to Racine and a statewide program was instituted during the Scott Walker administration.
Now one-fifth of voucher schools have 90% or more of their students supported by the same taxpayers who also pay for the public system.
That's still not enough for the school choice movement. Proposals are making their way through legislative circles to make vouchers "universal" by allowing any Wisconsin family, regardless of income, to send their kids to voucher schools.
Republican Tim Michels, in his losing bid for the governorship last fall, proposed just that as one of his main campaign planks. Tony Evers, who was reelected over Michels, pointed out that Michels' plan would effectively force the state to fund two education systems.
Nevertheless, the voucher school lobby is still pushing the idea, but Evers will undoubtedly stand in the way should the GOP-controlled Legislature decide to pass it.
The Wisconsin Watch report noted that in 2022, two Fox Valley Lutheran High School students were a few months from graduating when they got called into the dean’s office. One was the cheerleading captain and a National Honor Society inductee; the other a basketball player, homecoming queen and student council member. Both were accomplished and well-respected students.
"Yet in separate meetings with the dean, they learned they faced expulsion — not for cheating or plagiarizing or breaking the law, but because administrators suspected the young women of dating," the story reported, adding that the school's handbook states that "any sexual misconduct, including homosexual behavior … on or off campus, will be treated as a serious violation of God’s will and may be grounds for disciplinary action or expulsion.'”
Under Wisconsin law, public schools are prohibited from discriminating against students on the basis of sex, sexual orientation or disability, but private schools aren't included even if they receive public funds.
The cheerleading captain, Wisconsin Watch reported, said the dean proclaimed "he would go easy on them because they were good students. They could still graduate as long as they broke up and spoke with a pastor — and after he outed them to their parents."
The report continued:
"The next day, dozens of seniors quietly protested the decision by wearing their school-issued class T-shirts, which were tie-dyed rainbow. The next week, the young woman found herself again meeting with the principal, athletic director and her parents.
"She suspected it was 'retaliation after the whole rainbow shirt thing' because they’d believed breaking up, religious counseling and forced outing was the 'extent' of their punishment.
"The principal, Alan Nolte, began with a prayer that asked the 'Heavenly Father' to bless the meeting as they 'help to build (the student) up,' according to a recording of the meeting.
"Nolte then proceeded to ban her from any extracurriculars or school activities that were 'a little bit more public in nature' for the rest of the year.
"He said their relationship was a sin because 'the Bible is clear,' but that the administration was treating it as any other code of conduct violation."
The investigation also found that some voucher schools have policies that appear to discriminate against students with disabilities, often citing a lack of capacity to accommodate certain conditions or needs.
But that's what happens when state politicians decide to turn a governmental service as crucial as education over to unelected and unaccountable administrators who don't have to abide by the same standards.
Yes, private schools can discriminate against homosexuals or fail to meet strict disability standards, but they shouldn't get to do so on the taxpayers's dime.
That's an important distinction that too many of our politicians, in their quest to demonize public schools, choose to ignore.