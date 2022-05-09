The executive director of the organization that calls itself A Better Wisconsin Together issued a plea this week asking that folks take a little time to say thanks to the many volunteers who conduct the state's elections every year.
They've been maligned for nearly a year and a half now and, Chris Wolloch thinks enough is enough because these election workers are heroes, not villains.
"These election heroes are not faceless nor nameless. They are our neighbors, the people we pass in the local grocery store aisles, and the fellow parents sitting next to us at our children’s sporting events," Wolloch pointed out.
Contrary to the narrative being pushed by the former president and his cadre of hangers-on, "we can trust our local elections, because they are run by folks we know — folks who remain nonpartisan and volunteer countless hours of their time to ensure that we, their neighbors, can confidently exercise our freedom to vote," Wolloch added. "Even at the height of COVID-19, our votes were able to be cast and counted because election clerks value our democracy. That’s why it’s important to thank every person who makes our elections possible, and all they do to protect our freedoms."
That's so true. I've been voting for more than 60 years now and am consistently impressed by the professionalism of so many election clerks as they go about their business making sure ballots are accounted for and secured and the voters are who they say they are. The farthest thing from their minds is to try and fix the outcome, if even that were possible.
I was struck by a letter to the editor the other day that made a salient point that so many — from Donald Trump on down to the disgraced Michael Gableman and those who buy their lies — conveniently overlook.
"Common sense alone would show the big lie is nonsensical," wrote Gary Tribbey of Sun Prairie. "Do you really believe the Democratic Party, which at times runs a keystone cop operation, has the skill to pull off a voter fraud of this magnitude. Seriously? A voter fraud that covered every state and would involve tens of thousands of people, not all Democrats, and no one has talked?
"If the Democratic Party had somehow perfected a totally undetectable way to change votes, why did they only use this power on the presidential race? Why not totally take over the Senate by 30 seats, the House by 200 seats and sweep governorships and state legislatures as well? It was the same ballot. Why implement this scheme on only one race? Duh. Those who believe this Republican and Fox-led tripe apparently can’t think for themselves and should not be allowed out in public without supervision," he concluded.
Still, it doesn't stop the all-too-many Wisconsin legislators from repeating the fixed election claim, even if it means questioning the honesty of those volunteers who spend countless hours on election day counting ballots and making sure they are properly cast.
The sad truth is that the drumbeat of a fraudulent election is merely a smokescreen to grease the skids for legislation that makes it harder for people to vote.
It's not that the 2020 election was stolen, it's to make it easier to cheat in future contests.
But rest assured, those thousands of citizen volunteers will do their jobs as they always have.