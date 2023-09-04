Happy Labor Day.
Today would be a good day to join all the folks who belong to the South Central Federation of Labor at Madison's Labor Temple on South Park Street to celebrate what the labor movement has meant to the American workforce over the years.
The annual picnic, featuring brats and hotdogs, beans, beer, live music, activities and games for the kids and plenty of camaraderie, gets underway at noon and lasts until 5:30, and it's always a festive affair.
Want to meet and maybe ask questions of your local politicians? Most of them will be there to do a little hand-shaking and to answer those questions on what they're doing to make government work for the people they represent.
It's always a great time, though signaling the end of another summer. But it's a great salute to the gains the labor movement has made for workers and the gains it hopes to make in the years ahead.
________
As we head into the fall — although the weather report sounds like the temps won't seem anything like it — it's time to clear off a little clutter from the desk.
I'm a sucker for stories like this one from the Washington Post. It's about an abused mutt named Scout who kept escaping from the animal shelter to join residents at a nursing home in Bellaire, Michigan.
His first break from the shelter occurred five years ago when he jumped over two fences, crossed a highway, sauntered through an automatic revolving door and parked himself on a couch in the Meadow Brook medical care facility. When he was brought back to the shelter he did the same thing — three times to be exact.
The staff and the patients at the facility talked and decided to adopt Scout and take care of him.
He's become such a fixture at the home that the residents voted him the Resident of the Month recently. He has free range in the center and can sense when a resident falls ill and needs some comfort and cuddles up to them.
After being abused and abandoned, Scout now knows what it’s like to truly feel loved. And in return, he gives love — in abundance — to those who could use it most, the Post's story reported.
Scout's yet another example of our dogs having a lot more compassion than we humans.
________
While Scout and his adopted home is a good story, this one isn't. While in Chicago last week, there were a couple reports of news people getting robbed while covering stories of ... robberies.
The Spanish language station Univision Chicago said a reporter and photographer were filming just before 5 a.m. last Monday in Chicago's West Town neighborhood when three masked men brandishing firearms robbed them, taking their television camera and other items.
One of the news crew said the footage they shot was in the stolen camera, and the story never made it on the air.
Had somebody robbed me when I was covering a crime story as a young reporter in the day, the crooks would have made off with about two bucks, my beer money for the day.
________
Then there was a story reported in the magazine, The Week:
It was a bad week for the poor, said the report, who, according to the Catholic archbishop of Kampala, Uganda, are not eligible to enter heaven.
"We have misunderstood the gospel," said Archbishop Paul Ssemogerere, warning that those who 'die poor' despite their God-given talents will 'perish in hell.'"
Sounds like a candidate for the U.S. Conference of Bishops that is increasingly at odds with Pope Francis.