John Torinus hails from a longtime newspaper family that was prominent in Green Bay and Appleton for decades.
John's father, John Sr., was executive editor of the Green Bay Press-Gazette and later editor and general manager of the neighboring Appleton Post-Crescent. I remember the sparring between The Capital Times' William T. Evjue and his successor, Miles McMillin, over Wisconsin politics. In those bouts, Torinus Sr. often took the conservative side.
The elder Torinus, who died in 1985, was heavily involved in charitable causes and served on the Green Bay Packers' board of directors. He was instrumental in helping sell stock to right the Packers' financial ship decades ago. His book, "The Packer Legend" is the go-to reference on the history of the storied National Football League team.
John himself became a Wisconsin newspaper executive. He owned and ran the old West Bend Daily News before selling it several years ago. He became the business editor of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel before he was fired for a column he wrote describing the Journal Sentinel's financial difficulties before Gannet Corp. bought the paper along with a dozen others in the state.
Additionally, young John has been an entrepreneur in his own right and has served as the CEO of the 500-employee graphics manufacturing company Serigraph, headquartered in West Bend.
But he's stayed involved in media all these years and authors a popular blog called "Straight Talk from the Heartland" in which he regularly offers cogent commentary on everything from health care to the state of Wisconsin politics. He considers himself nonpartisan, but his conservatism often shows through his commentaries.
That's why I was particularly interested in one of his recent commentaries about the Nov. 8 elections.
"If you are having trouble figuring out whom to vote for in the highly contentious midterm elections coming up on Nov. 8, Liz Cheney has a litmus test that could clarify your thinking," he wrote. "The Wyoming congresswoman who is co-chairing the congressional hearings on the Jan. 6 insurrection, said she will not vote for any 'election deniers.'”
He continued:
"The people who have worked to delegitimatize President Biden’s victory in 2020 by continually attacking the integrity of the voting processes in the 50 states are essentially anti-democratic. On the bottom line, they really believe that the election was stolen and Donald Trump should be serving a second term.
"The poorest loser of all time, Trump will never concede that he was defeated fair and square, that his views and those of his diehard followers were rejected by a majority."
He goes on to list all the challenges to the election that Trump and his followers have made, all of them debunked by recounts, audits and the courts.
But then he notes the number of candidates on the ballot in November who continue to claim the election was fraudulent.
"The Republican Party is rife with candidates at multiple levels who are undercutting the integrity of our democratic voting processes. How can this be?" he asks. "If you have talked to poll workers at the local level, as I have, you know they are the bedrock of our democracy. To allege they are crooked in some way is to undercut our republic."
And then, the zinger: "It is important to note that Tim Michels, Republican candidate for governor in Wisconsin, has been equivocal on the election integrity issue. He said he would consider decertifying the 2020 election results."
Torinus concedes that there are many other issues in the midterm elections, "but Cheney’s test of your democratic principles has to come into play."
Good advice from someone who has been around the block a few times.