We probably shouldn't be surprised by a recent New York Times story revealing how deeply involved many of the nation's college athletic programs have become with sports betting companies.
The paper told the story of how in September 2021 an official in the Michigan State University Athletic Department sent an email to his boss with exciting news: An online betting company was willing to pay handsomely for the right to promote gambling at the university.
“Alan, if we are willing to take an aggressive position, we have a $1 M/year deal on the table with Caesar’s,” Paul Schager wrote to Alan Haller, the university’s athletic director.
The offer from Caesars Sportsbook turned out to be even bigger than that, the story added. In the end, the company proposed a deal worth $8.4 million over five years. In another email, a member of the negotiating team called it “the largest sports book deal in college athletics.”
Let's face it, that's the state of big-time college athletics as we plunge ahead into the 21st century. The need for more and more money is never-ending. Wisconsin, for example, is paying a football coach more than $7 million a year, so the need to keep the revenue flowing is just as great here as at Michigan State — or LSU, or Colorado, or at least five other big programs that have become partners with online sports betting companies or sports books. And many more are expected.
In addition, the story showed, at least a dozen athletic departments and booster clubs have signed agreements with casinos. For example, Turning Stone Resort and Casino is the official resort of Syracuse University’s ‘Cuse Athletics Fund. In 2020, Texas Christian University in Fort Worth joined WinStar World Casino and Resort to open a new club with suites and premium seating, the Times reported.
College deals with gambling concerns are the result of a 2018 U.S. Supreme Court decision to let states legalize online betting. That opened the doors for the gambling companies to convert traditional casino customers, fantasy sports players and others to digital gamblers. Consequently, the paper reported, major universities, with their tens of thousands of alumni and a captive audience of easy-to-reach students, have emerged as an attractive target.
Wisconsin, however, won't be one of them anytime soon because sports betting is still illegal under the state's Constitution. (Indian casinos in the state, under a compact OK'd by Gov. Tony Evers last year, can offer sports book gambling, however.) It would take a constitutional amendment — passage by two consecutive sessions of the Legislature plus a "yes" vote in a statewide referendum — to allow it in the rest of the state.
But don't think that an attempt to do just that isn't in the offing. Already, gambling interests on their websites and promotions are suggesting that the state's citizenry is missing out. And now they can point to how lucrative it would be for a big-time program like UW Athletics, just as it is for universities with big sports programs in other states.
Plus, Wisconsin has had a habit of amending the Constitution to make it easier to gamble. Since its founding, the state was blue-nosed when it came to gambling. It was considered a vice that allowed gamblers to prey on human weaknesses. Even bingo was illegal. That all changed in 1973 when the voters approved amending the Constitution to allow bingo. Many warned this was the camel's nose under the tent, but to no avail.
In 1987 the Constitution was amended again to allow parimutuel betting and the formation of a state lottery. The lottery, in turn, became the catalyst for the federal government to OK Indian casinos in the state.
The cozy relationships between gambling interests and college sports in other states is meeting some resistance, though. Some educators are asking whether promoting gambling on campus — especially to people who are at an age when they are vulnerable to developing gambling disorders — fits the mission of higher education.
“It just feels gross and tacky for a university to be encouraging people to engage in behavior that is addictive and very harmful,” Robert Mann, an LSU journalism professor and outspoken critic of the partnerships, told the New York Times.
The paper pointed out that most online gambling partnerships are just months old, so the full impact on students has yet to play out.
"But the risks are considerable," the story reported. "Sportsbooks encourage people to bet frequently, even after they rack up losses. Campus programs to treat gambling addiction and other problems are sparse, according to university officials and mental health experts."
Michael Goldman, who teaches sports marketing at the University of San Francisco, said, “We’re not seeing enough oversight, transparency and education to support the rollout of these kinds of deals.”
Yet this all gets overshadowed by the constant need to keep money flowing to big-time athletic programs.
Don't be surprised a few years from now when that big scoreboard at Camp Randall flashes a brightly colored message to place your bets now.