Tommy Thompson's puzzling visit to Donald Trump at the ex-president's Mar-a-Lago palace earlier this month had many scratching their heads, asking why.
Of all the GOP candidates for the Republican nomination for governor this fall, Thompson appears to be the last person needing to make nice with a man who tried to overthrow the government of the United States.
He's done very well for himself to win a popularity contest with Wisconsin voters, even among those who appear brainwashed by a crooked politician who still thinks Vladimir Putin is a genius, as if killing tens of thousands of innocent civilians and their kids somehow demonstrates intelligence. No, it's mental depravity, and why the current leaders of a Wisconsin party feel it's necessary to curry favor with Trump speaks volumes about their political courage.
Genuflecting to the Donald and soothing his ego over his "fraudulent" loss to Joe Biden should be embarrassing, but we're living in an age where conspiracy claims have become badges of honor. The chair of the La Crosse County Republican Party, Bill Freehan, was blunt.
"There's only one reason to go there," he said. "Trump is still a driving force in the Republican Party and everybody wants to get his blessing."
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel last week published a story that said Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort has become ground zero in the GOP's race for governor. Tommy is far from alone in his pilgrimage to the place where Trump apparently is waiting until those illegal votes are uncovered so he can return to the White House and soothe Putin's feelings, plus make sure that health care, climate change and other crucial issues are put on the back burner, where they were during his four years in office.
Rebecca Kleefisch, Scott Walker's lieutenant governor who is now hoping to capture the GOP nomination, was one of the first to visit the resort, reportedly begging for the ex-president's endorsement. While after the election she conceded that Biden had won Wisconsin, now she claims the election was stolen and added that had she been governor, she wasn't sure she'd have certified the results, as incumbent Tony Evers had done.
Then after Thompson's visit, the party's chief election conspiracist, state Rep. Timothy Ramthun, scurried off to Florida, claiming the visit wasn't really aimed at visiting Trump but instead attending a fundraiser at Mar-a-Lago for another politician friend of his. He had, after all, received praise from the insurrectionist-in-chief in an earlier phone call.
"He said you're my kind of guy," Ramthun told interviewer Jovan Hutton Pulitzer, another election fraud promoter, adding that Trump was well aware of his efforts to overturn Wisconsin's election results by insisting the Legislature rescind the electoral votes cast for Biden, who beat Trump by more than 21,000 votes.
Another Republican in the race, Kevin Nicholson, who fancies himself the "anti-establishment" candidate, wouldn't say if he will join the others for an audience with Trump, but he has made it clear that he has great admiration for him and also has questions about the validity of the election.
The Wisconsin GOP's gubernatorial candidates are far from alone in demonstrating their fealty to Trump, none more than Assembly Speaker Robin Vos. Trump expressed his displeasure with Vos and other Republican legislative leaders for not working hard enough to open further investigations of the election.
A chastened Vos scurried to visit Trump to explain that he had been misinformed. Of course we'll take a closer look at the election, he told Trump, and then almost immediately announced that former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman would lead an investigation. Gableman was a dubious choice for such a high-profile job. The ethically challenged former justice had already, without evidence, accused Democrats of stealing the election.
And guess what? Gableman joined the Republican parade to visit with the one apparently considered to be the kingmaker, despite that distinct possibility that he may soon be indicted for various federal crimes, possibly committed both in and out of the presidency.
The election "investigator" received accolades from Trump, especially after he joined the nutty Ramthun crowd in calling for the cancellation of the state's Electoral College vote, a position he took in issuing his first "preliminary" report on his alleged findings.
I'm afraid that Don Corleone in "The Godfather," with his power to require complete loyalty to his crooked causes, had nothing over Donald Trump's stranglehold over Wisconsin's Republican Party.
Only with Trump, it's more dangerous.