Lee Luft is a former three-term Kewaunee County supervisor and a longtime businessman who now is retired and lives in Green Bay.
He has been actively involved in the ongoing water quality issues in northeast Wisconsin and has helped spread the word about the ongoing problem with PFAS, the "forever" chemicals that are bedeviling all too much of the state's water resources. He was once a Republican, but grew disenchanted with the Scott Walker administration's lack of response to the area's water problems and the reluctance to hold the massive CAFO farming operations accountable.
But that's not the reason he emailed me recently. What's been bothering him and thousands of other Wisconsin citizens is the seemingly endless attack on the state's 2020 presidential vote and our election system itself.
He sent along emails he has exchanged with two of his legislators, state Sen. Andre Jacque, who represents Door and Kewaunee counties and much of Brown County, and state Rep. Joel Kitchens of Sturgeon Bay.
I thought his exchanges with Jacque, for instance, captured the frustration that so many are finding with the election attacks and the endless "investigation" by former Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman that Assembly Speaker Robin Vos instigated. Why, many ask, aren't at least some Republicans stepping in to demand some closure?
When Luft asked Republican Jacque for an explanation, the senator replied that the Gableman probe is in the Assembly's hands, and as a senator he has nothing to say about it. End of story far as Jacque was concerned.
Not to Luft, though, who sent the following reply:
"Andre, thanks for your reply. I do recognize that Joel (Kitchens) and Robin (Vos) are both Wisconsin representatives and that you are a state senator but I was hoping that you might take a stand on the costly fiasco the Republicans call an 'election probe.'
"Andre, as you well know, Wisconsin has a one-party legislature. With the Republicans so firmly in control of both the Assembly and Senate, it becomes incumbent on leading Republicans to exercise some judgement in how our state resources are spent. Here we have a 'probe' that destroys records, does not respond to open records requests, consumes valuable state tax dollars and is beholden only to the leadership of one party.
"Andre, I am 100% certain that if after nearly two years, Wisconsin Democrats were spending over a million dollars in a lengthy and failed attempt to decertify our presidential electors you (and every other Republican) would be screaming for the heads of the leaders and those facilitating this costly charade — and you would be right to do so.
"I am not naive and I do understand it will take some courage for you to speak out, but you identify and run as a Republican and as such I feel strongly you do have some responsibility to make your voice heard regarding this wasteful and out-of-control exercise.
"Someone, somewhere, in the Republican party has to have some backbone here and my hope is that it could be someone from the district in which I reside. I am not holding out a lot of hope here but I will ask you to please do something to end this waste and confirm that Wisconsin's vote was both fair and honest,
"Someone has to try to restore people's faith in our elections and the folks at the local level who work so hard to keep them fair and honest. Is there any chance this could actually be you?"
No one is holding their breath on getting that answer.
Rep. Kitchens was more defensive. An aide wrote Luft that Kitchens has been clear that he doesn't support efforts to decertify the election, as Gableman at one point asked, and doesn't see any fraud in the vote. And he has privately told Vos that.
To which Luft replied:
"Because of Joel's on-going refusal to publicly call on Vos to end this charade, (comments made to Mr. Vos in private won't cut it), I and others will find it easy to connect the dots between Trump/Vos/Gableman and Kitchens.
"Joel could still make his position crystal clear that he wants the Trump/Vos/Gableman 'probe' to end but I suspect he simply will/cannot until every last publicly funded dollar has been spent by Vos and Gableman."
Meanwhile, the charade continues as fellow Republicans stare at their shoes, afraid to stand up as Lee Luft's email exchanges so dramatically illustrate.