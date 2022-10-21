Just a few observations as we mercifully near the end of this contentious 2022 election season:
I wonder if those two uniformed sheriffs — Ozaukee County's Jim Johnson and Waukesha County's Eric Severson — who appear in Ron Johnson's attack ads that paint Mandela Barnes as anti-cop ever ask the senator why he wasn't more alarmed by the U.S. Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021.
Johnson famously claimed after the deadly rioting that left more than 100 uniformed law enforcement officers injured and one dead — two more committed suicide afterward — that it really wasn't an armed insurrection and that he never feared for his life despite being momentarily trapped in the Senate chambers.
Johnson later claimed that the rioters hadn't scared him, but he may have been scared if they had been they been Black Lives Matter protesters.
We saw during the Jan. 6 committee hearings just how police and other law enforcement personnel at the U.S. Capitol were pummeled by the pro-Trump crowd as it sought to overturn the 2020 election. Ron Johnson was nowhere to be found defending the officers.
__________
Speaking of the Capitol insurrection, our old friend former Gov. Scott Walker is back at it with his wild claims equating the anti-Act 10 protests at Wisconsin's Capitol with the Jan. 6 riot.
He told a Meet the Press session last week that there were a lot of similarities between the occupation of the Wisconsin Capitol as tens of thousands marched to protest the Republicans' decision to neuter public employee unions and take away benefits they had won in collective bargaining.
Walker noted that the U.S. Capitol insurrection lasted only one afternoon and the Wisconsin protest went on for nearly a month.
True, protesters did occupy the Capitol rotunda for several weeks to show their disdain for the governor and Legislature's actions, but no one was injured, much less killed. And while the damage to the U.S. Capitol has been estimated at $1.5 million, damage at the Wisconsin building was in the low thousands, most of it because of damage to the lawn outside.
Plus, the Wisconsin protesters weren't trying to overthrow democracy.
__________
I was intrigued by a column the State Journal ran earlier this week by Ramesh Ponnuru, editor of the conservative National Review, who declared that Herschel Walker's U.S. Senate candidacy in Georgia will show if voters really care about character.
"Voters are holding politicians to lower standards than they once did," the columnist declared, adding that Donald Trump has contributed to the trend, and so did Bill Clinton before him.
But, he theorized, voters are more willing to dismiss character flaws for presidential candidates than for those running for lower office. So Walker may be in more trouble for lying about funding an abortion than, say, Trump for declaring that he could willy-nilly grab women's private parts and get away with it.
I'm not so sure. While Walker's abortion hypocrisy has been revealed, he seems to be doing perfectly fine in the polls despite his obvious ignorance of what the job of a U.S. senator is all about.
When I grew up, even a divorce was enough to derail a politician, even for a local election.
That voters no longer demand their elected officials are at least of good character says a lot about why our politics are so dysfunctional today.