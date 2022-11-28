I've found the perfect tonic to lift my spirits when I become depressed over this nonsensical and often dysfunctional world. I arrange a visit with the young people who are the brains and brawn behind the Simpson Street Free Press, and then my hope for the future is restored.
Ben Reddersen, one of the youth paper's veteran staff members, arranged a meeting with several of the nonprofit's senior staffers to relay some exciting news. The Free Press, which serves as an afterschool academic program for scores of middle- and high-schoolers, and even some elementary kids, is about to celebrate its 30th anniversary.
The highly acclaimed youth program was founded in 1992 in the old Simpson Street neighborhood by local volunteer Jim Kramer and a group of parents to improve opportunities for children. They organized a group of mostly kids of color to spend several hours after school reading and researching, writing and rewriting stories about what they learned and then publishing them in a quarterly newspaper.
The goal was to help them improve everything from their reading and writing skills to their knowledge of history, geography and everything in between. The organization's culture is embodied in the motto, "Never turn in your first draft," testimony to the program's learning process.
The tenacious Kramer was able to raise funds from individuals, and eventually, as the success stories of the program spread, several businesses began chipping in, too.
Now 30 years later, around 250 Madison-area students participate in the program throughout the year. They produce online newspapers from each of their five newsroom sites, one of them in Spanish, all of them chock full of interesting stories, columns and even editorials on topics like the climate crisis and Madison schools' stubborn achievement gap.
The senior staff proudly explained plans to mark the 30th anniversary. They are rolling out an exciting new design along with an abundance of added content produced by the kids.
Several science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) projects and a Wisconsin history series are underway. And let's not forget an expanded sports section published in English and Spanish and sponsored by the Green Bay Packers.
La Follette High senior Josepha Da Costa explained that sports content will focus on history — the UW Fieldhouse, the '67 Packers Ice Bowl, how the Seattle Pilots became the Milwaukee Brewers, as examples.
One of the Free Press' strengths is that the kids who were once young reporters stay on to become editors and assume leading roles in teaching and coaching when, like most Free Press kids, they go off to college.
Leila Fletcher, who is now at the UW-Madison, started at the paper when she was in sixth grade and is one of the driving forces behind the anniversary projects. West High senior Gabriella Shell is leading social media efforts along with Alan Cruz, also from West and now a freshman at UW. Cris Cruz, a Free Press veteran and a West High grad, is hoping to get a law degree at UW.
Kadjata Bah, a Madison East senior, explained how working with the kids gives her a firsthand look at the progress they make. Brandon Alvarez, a La Follette grad now enrolled at Madison College, explained how parents of the kids who get jobs at the Free Press are blown away by the academic improvements they see in their children.
But one column can't tell you enough. See for yourself at the Free Press' website, simpsonstreetfreepress.org.