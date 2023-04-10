While everyone was focused on this past week's elections and their aftermath, interesting information about Medicaid, the nation's health care program for the poor, went largely unnoticed.
The New York Times ran a detailed report on how Mississippi's refusal to expand Medicaid in the state is driving its already financially shaky rural hospitals out of business.
One rural 208-bed hospital that serves the state's impoverished Delta region, is down to just 13 inpatients. Its intensive care unit and maternity ward have been closed due to lack of staffing.
All signs, the story said, of a hospital ravaged by too many poor patients who have no health coverage.
The hospital's CEO, resignedly said it had lost $17 million last year alone and is nearly out of its cash reserves, adding, “we’re going away, it’s happening.”
Rural hospitals are struggling all over the nation because of population declines, soaring labor costs and a long-term shift toward outpatient care, the story said. But those problems have been magnified by a political choice in Mississippi and nine other states, all with Republican-controlled legislatures, who have stubbornly refused to expand Medicaid coverage under the Affordable Care Act, which became law more than a dozen years ago.
Guess who is one of those states? None other than our own.
While Wisconsin's Badger Care (our name for Medicaid) is somewhat more inclusive than the other GOP-controlled states, tens of thousands of Wisconsin citizens are still left without health coverage and would otherwise be covered if the state Legislature would act.
By spurning expansion, Wisconsin has left already struggling rural hospitals to shoulder the added costs because they cannot legally turn away patients, insured or not.
According to the Times' story, states that opted against Medicaid expansion, or had just recently adopted it (Republican North Carolina took the step two weeks ago) accounted for nearly three-fourths of rural hospital closures between 2010 and 2021, according to the American Hospital Association.
Fortunately, only one rural Wisconsin hospital has been forced to close during those years, but many claim to be hanging by a thread and have had to shut down some services, forcing residents to travel long distances to get care.
Meanwhile, Times' columnist Paul Krugman reported earlier this week that there's a significant difference between the life expectancy in states that have accepted the Affordable Care Act's expanded Medicaid and the few remaining states that haven't.
Ironically, it has been the poorest states that have refused to take the federal funds and have suffered the biggest drop in life expectancy. Mississippi is the worst. Wisconsin is about in the middle of the 50 states at 77.7 years, but has seen its life expectancy drop 1.6 years between 2019 and 2020.
People who live in our neighbor to the west, Minnesota, which was one of the first to accept Medicaid expansion, can expect to live nearly two years longer.
That makes sense because it's the uninsured poor who put off seeing a doctor while those with coverage are more likely to seek treatment.
Wisconsin legislative Republicans followed then Gov. Scott Walker's lead to spurn the expansion because they believed it would signal support for so-called Obamacare, which they opposed.
Meanwhile the state has lost out on $1.6 billion every two years in federal funds that could go to increase fees to rural hospitals, solving two problems on one fell swoop.
Gov. Tony Evers is trying again in his budget proposal. The question is, will Wisconsin join the 40 other states or stay in bed with Mississippi?